In September, locals Margarita Grinberg and Berta Zaidman opened Williamsburg’s Sushi Ajjo (340 Metropolitan Ave.), a cozy counter with an intimate (and relatively affordable) omakase experience.

Sushi Ajjo joins the neighborhood’s growing population of Japanese omakase restaurants which includes spots like Mido (221 South 1st St.), Enso (117 Berry St.), and Shota (325 Kent Ave.).

Photo: Sushi Ajjo

The kitchen at the women-owned newcomer is helmed by Chef Fred, who reportedly trained under Chef Masaharu Morimoto.

Chef Fred’s menu is constantly changing with a “fusion of hip hop culture and traditional omakase,” according to Sushi Ajjo. The owners and chef are clearly inspired by our borough as the sushi is prepared in front of a bold sign that reads “Spread love, it’s the Brooklyn way.”

A piece of nigiri at Sushi Ajjo. Photo: Sushi Ajjo

Sushi Ajjo’s “small” 14-piece omakase menu includes two appetizers, 11 nigiri, and one handroll for $98, while the “large” 17-piece menu includes three appetizers, 13 nigiri, and one handroll for $128.

Sushi Ajjo told Greenpointers that the most popular dishes so far have been the monk fish liver appetizer, the New Zealand king salmon, the miso cod with sesame cream, and the Hokkaido uni handrolls.

A handroll at Sushi Ajjo. Photo: Sushi Ajjo

Sushi Ajjo’s omakase menus also include a taste of sake on the house. But perhaps the most affordable thing about the restaurant is that it allows guests to BYOB.

The small number of seats at Sushi Ajjo can be booked on Resy, but walk-ins are welcome. Sushi Ajjo also offer private parties, events, and catering.

Sushi Ajjo is open Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.