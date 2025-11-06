No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Babies & Books @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Read books, sing songs, and learn rhymes with your little ones. Infants and caregivers only. Tickets are required and given away first come, first served at the information booth day of. Free.

Astronomy for Teens @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: The series for teens 13 and up facilitated by local STEM instructor Brian Levine continues. Free, no RSVP needed.

Sustainable Living: WindowFarm DIY Home Aquaponics @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Green living is possible even in the concrete jungle. Environmental educator, tree steward, guerrilla gardener, and composter Gil Lopez is leading a skillshare on creating a low-tech aquaponic setup in your home. Aquaponic systems can be made from reused and affordable materials to grow your own food. Free, no RSVP needed. More information here.

30s Speed Dating @ McCarren Parkhouse, 7 p.m.: Dating in the city is hard! Dating when you’ve got limited time is even harder! If you’re in your thirties, enjoy an evening of speed-dating complete with unique questions and prompts to spark conversation. $53.07, get tickets here.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Warrior Ruck @ McCarren Park, 8:15 a.m.: Join a three-mile women’s ruck (walking with weight/a weighted vest) bright and early. All levels (weighted and unweighted) welcome. Free, RSVP here.

Brooklyn Robotics League @ Greenpoint Library, 3:30 p.m.: Calling all kids, teens, and tweens in STEM (or interested in it)! Nine through 17 year olds who love LEGOs, robotics, animals, and, most importantly, teamwork are welcome to join the new Brooklyn Robotics League with an “Unearthed” theme ahead of the January 2026 competition at Central Library. Registration must be complete by the 7th to join a team — speak with a library staff member to register. Free. More information here.

Babywearing Dance Class @ The Canopy, 2 p.m.: Bond with your baby while busting a move during a unique and fun 45-minute class. $23.18, register here.

National Society of Black Engineers STEM Mixer @ Unveiled, 7 p.m.: NSBE is hosting their fall mixer and networking event complete with live music from DJ Commish. Tickets include a drink ticket. $35, get tickets here (discounted for members).

Hawt Wing Gauntlet @ Kilo Bravo, 8 p.m.: The infamous 10-wing (and 10-spice-level) challenge returns. Contest entry includes a wing flight, beer, and milk token. $31.72, sign up here.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8

It’s My Park Day @ Bushwick Inlet Park, 10 a.m.: Give back to your local green space and join Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park to help winterize the garden beds. Prepare for the coming colder months by planting and transplanting, bring your own water and gloves if you have them (there will be some to borrow on site, as well as tools), and prepare to get dirty while learning best weeding practices. Free, reserve a spot for headcount here.

Food Drive @ Second Day, 11 a.m.: Accepting non-perishable food items, diapers, and feminine hygiene products to be donated to Food Bank for NYC. Drop-off bins will be located right inside the salon entrance.

Tea & Flowers @ Bon Studio, 2 p.m.: Have a blooming afternoon with a cup of floral tea alongside a bouquet workshop with Brownstone Botanical. You’ll also come out of the experience with a wealth of bouquet-making (and maintenance) knowledge, plus, of course, a hand-tied bouquet to take home. $120, register here.

By the Glass Takeover @ Glasserie, 6:45 p.m.: Make a reservation to enjoy special Slovenian Kabaj and Black Lamb wines poured by winemaker Jean Michel Morel with your meal. Book on Resy here.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Food Drive @ Second Day, 11 a.m.: Day 2.

Welltayl Club Walks @ McCarren Park, 1:30 p.m.: Celebrate pet and pup wellness during a cozy fall walk hosted by pet health brand Welltayl ending with autumnal drinks and pup cups at Glory Days. BYO dog. Free, save your spot here.

International Coffee Party @ Shalom Park, 1:30 p.m.: If your coffee taste buds extend beyond the ever-changing mystery box that is Dunkin’ orders (or if you’d like to expand your palate), don’t miss an afternoon of blends from Kenya, Brazil, India, Columbia, and more all over the globe. Try live creations from talented baristas, make coffee in real time, and bring your own favorite flavors and beans to share. Free, more information here.

Chili Cook-Off @ Black Rabbit Bar, 2 p.m.: Following anonymous judging, chili will be put on sale with all proceeds benefitting LGBTQIA+ youth center Trinity’s Place. Other goodies on sale will also support Trinity’s Place, and the cook-off and contest will be followed by honky-tonk bingo. Sign up in advance at the bar or send an Instagram DM here.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Kids Yoga Class @ Cosmic Fit Club, 4:30 p.m.: A little mindfulness and movement is good for all ages! Aspiring yogis ages 5 through 9 can learn the basics to build technique, focus, self-awareness, and confidence through animal-inspired postures, games, and more. $36 drop-in, register here.

Stone Soup @ Sunview Acropolis, 6:30 p.m.: Enjoy an artist talk with multimedia sculpturist Nora Chellew along with a group cooking session at Sunview Luncheonette’s new location at 275 Nassau Avenue. Everyone is invited to bring their favorite ingredient to toss into a collective soup while exploring and conversing over food as cultural material. Free, reserve your spot here.

Discounted Adult Ballet Class @ The Dance Space NY, 6:45 p.m.: If you’ve been dying to dip your toes into pointe shoes, take the first steps with a discounted, open-level ballet class for adults as part of the studio’s Fall into Dance promotion. $12, register here.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Discounted Adult Beginner Tap Class @ The Dance Space NY, 6:30 p.m.: Same as above, this time for tap! $12, register here.

Butcher Class: Pork Party @ Prospect Park Butcher Co., 7:45 p.m.: Learn the ins and outs of getting into half a pig, plus a tour of the whole-animal butcher shop. $108.55, register here.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Brooklyn Supports @ Greenpoint Library, 11 a.m.: Learn more about available assistance and get referrals for housing, mental health, food, employment, and health insurance from the library’s Social Work program. Free. More information here.

Read & Play @ Greenpoint Library, 1 p.m.: Enjoy an inclusive story time for little ones 5 and under. Hear stories, make friends, and play. The session will be led in both English and Polish, and children with and without disabilities are welcome. Group size is limited to 12, in-person advance registration is required. Free.

Kids Yoga Class @ Cosmic Fit Club, 4:30 p.m.: Register here.

Wood-wrapped block lamp Class @ Recess Grove, 6:30 p.m.: Be your own interior decorator and make a wood-wrapped block lamp in the woodworking space. A four-hour, beginner-friendly class culminating in a lamp made with hardwood and architectural glass to take home. $100, register here.

One-Day Choir @ LOFT STORY, 6:30 p.m.: A judgment-free group-singing session to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License.” By donation, sign up here.