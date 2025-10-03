Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Spooky season is officially upon us! Below are the stories that helped us kick off the month of October.

The city will redevelop a government building on Kent Avenue into 900 apartments. ​

We brought you three profiles this week, all featuring locals discussing their chosen vocation. We spoke to local cartoonist Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell about her new memoir, The Joy of Snacking. We heard from Kellie Pereira, a sculptor at Foster Reeve, about how she’s keeping traditional techniques alive in an increasingly tech-reliant world. And Joseph Khafizov, who has been cutting hair since the 1960s, regaled us with tales of his decades in the barber business.

Clothing swaps, cabarets, and all that jazz coming up this week.

Good Days, a new bistro helmed by a married chef-sommelier duo, opened this week in Williamsburg. The Francie team will open a new Italian restaurant later this year. Sadly, Franklin Street’s Cecily announced a November closure.

Local Japanese chain Mikado just opened where Citroën used to be.

​The Starbucks on Manhattan Avenue suddenly closed, as part of a massive wave of closures across the country.

Police are still searching for the Tesla driver who fatally struck a cyclist in Williamsburg.

In and around North Brooklyn

Grub Street visited Frijoleros.

New renderings were released for the proposed Monitor Point development.

Take a guided tour of trees in McGolrick Park this weekend.