Greenpointers’ newest series, Greenpoint at Work, is taking a deeper look into the lives of people who work in the neighborhood.

Kellie Pereira is one local whose work deserves such introspection: she is sculpting, by hand, at Foster Reeve: Architectural and Ornamental Plaster, keeping an art form alive as increasing technology use renders some products, as she says, “lifeless.” Learn about the life she injects into her work, and that she finds in the neighborhood, even after her almost-decade here she has beloved hotspots that come and go. But some, like her work, very much remain.

You are a sculptor! Can you share how you got into this field and your niche within it?



I am! I’ve always been drawn to the arts, but I never imagined I’d end up as a sculptor specializing in ornamental plasterwork. It’s so incredibly niche! I studied classical art in college, spending hours sculpting, drawing, and studying the figure. By the end of my first year, I knew sculpture was it for me.



After graduating, I freelanced for years, creating everything from Manhattan holiday window displays to custom stone furniture. Eventually, I found a plaster workshop right in Greenpoint, where I already lived. I started as lead sculptor — and I’m still there today! Detailed and slightly obsessive art practices have always been my thing so it’s a perfect fit.



You currently work in the northern part of the neighborhood — is it your own studio or through a company?



For years, I had my own personal art practice in Greenpoint, but for the past six years, I’ve been the lead sculptor and now the Art Production Manager at Foster Reeve: Architectural and Ornamental Plaster. Though the company has shops in California and Florida, every hand-sculpted design is made in our New York studio, right here in Greenpoint. It’s a deeply rooted local business that’s been part of the neighborhood’s creative fabric for over 30 years.



Is it possible to describe a typical day of work, or does it vary often?



Each day in the studio brings something new. One day I’m sculpting rose flowers and branches for an ornate ceiling; the next, I’m constructing Corinthian capitals. I also have a hand in creating the graphite renderings for our shop drawings by studying images of historic ornament and working directly with designers. Aside from a quick glance at my email inbox in the morning, my days are screen-free. Time slips away when you’re fully immersed in the creative process.



What are some of your most popular orders or requests?



Ornate crowns are always popular, often combining classic elements like egg-and-dart, dentils, and acanthus leaves. Since every piece we make is fully custom, some clients like to get creative. For one project, we created plaster crowns with a repeating psychedelic heart motif for a child’s bedroom. We love when designs become a bit whimsical!



There has also been continued strong interest in floral ceiling designs, where foliage flows across the ceiling and down the walls. With natural light streaming in, the effect is full of drama.



You are working in a traditional form in a time when technology continues to change how art is made. How does it feel to preserve your practice?



With so many art forms shifting with new technology, I take pride in helping keep traditional methods alive. Some studios now 3-D print their designs to save a few dollars, but the results are lifeless.They are missing the movement, texture, and unmistakable touch of the artist’s hand. In our work, you can see every tool mark, each one a trace of the countless choices made during the sculpting process. That kind of depth can’t be replicated by a machine. At least not yet… Part of my job is helping people see why that difference matters and why it’s worth preserving.





Are there any Greenpoint spots that are particular favorites?



I have so many favorite spots in Greenpoint. Sadly, many have come and gone over the nine years that I have been here. RIP Pencil Factory. Ashbox (1154 Manhattan Ave.) is one of my favorite places for lunch! Yoko, the owner, is lovely and her food is amazing. Temkin’s (155 Greenpoint Ave.) is great for a casual after work drink with neighborhood friends and Stowaway (159 Greenpoint Ave.) probably has the best Bloody Mary in the neighborhood.



What do you do when you’re not at work?



When I’m not at work, I’m often creating my own artwork. Even on my off time, I have my hands in clay. I sculpt a lot of bas-relief portraits and enjoy the challenge of creating a convincing likeness with very minimal depth and form.



Other than creating, I try to make the most of living in New York by checking out new restaurants, exploring different neighborhoods, and taking in everything the city has to offer. I may not be in New York forever, so I’m enjoying it while I can!

Greenpoint At Work: Kellie Pereira Portrait

