Mikado (931 Manhattan Ave.), a small local chain of Japanese restaurants, has opened in the former home of French bistro Citroën, which closed last November.

Mikado currently operates locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens. The Greenpoint location is the chain’s third outpost in Brooklyn.

The interior of Mikado in Greenpoint. Photo: Julia Moak

Mikado describes itself as an “artisan Japanese eatery” and a “neighborhood hangout for sushi, sake, and good times.” The restaurant’s website notes that Mikado is “all about fresh food, friendly vibes, and giving you a place to kick back and relax.”

The bar at Mikado in Greenpoint. Photo: Julia Moak

Mikado’s menu kicks off with traditional Japanese appetizers like miso soup, edamame, and crispy rice, plus more unique options like caviar dumplings.

Mikado’s selection of main dishes includes things like truffle mushroom bacon fried rice, Angus beef short ribs, and miso black cod, plus several variations of donburi. The restaurant also offers a large variety of hand rolls and nigiri, including hand roll sets of four for $27.

The interior of Mikado in Greenpoint. Photo: Julia Moak

Mikado’s bento set, which is also $27, includes miso soup or salad, a tuna ball, a hand roll, and choice of entree. The premium set, priced at $48, includes yuzu salmon salad, eight pieces of sushi, one handroll, and choice of dessert. There’s also a $99 set for two people which includes cucumber salad, madai with ponzu jelly, a tuna ball, a mini super bowl, eight pieces of sushi, two hand rolls, and choice of dessert.

Mikado’s beverage menu includes a substantial variety of sake, plus cocktails, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks like soda and tea.