A driver fatally struck a cyclist in Williamsburg this weekend before fleeing the scene, the NYPD has confirmed.

32-year-old Alexandra Huggins was traveling southbound on Leonard Street around 2:30 am on Saturday when an unknown Tesla driver hit her and kept traveling west on Meserole Street. Police found Huggins unconscious and unresponsive, with severe traumatic injuries. EMS transported her to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, but she did not survive.

​The driver who struck her is unknown, though the NYPD said they drove a blue Tesla.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad.

Huggins resided at Myrtle Avenue, according to the NYPD.

The tragedy occurs amid an ongoing debate over protected bike lanes in the community. Many cyclists say the city’s current bike lane infrastructure is inadequate and leaves them vulnerable to injuries and fatalities such as this one. There is a painted bike lane on Leonard Street, but no physical barriers.

CBS News New York cited statistics from the street safety non-profit Transportation Alternatives that “156 people have been killed in traffic crashes citywide so far this year” and that “[f]ourteen of those victims were cyclists.”