The Starbucks on 910 Manhattan Avenue is closed for business.

Customers were unceremoniously greeted by a note left on the door announcing the closure and thanking them for their support over the years.

Last year, Starbucks closed its Williamsburg location in what many feared was part of a wider pattern of retaliation against unionized stores (that location unionized in 2022). This time around, the closure is just one of more than 400 stores that Starbucks has recently closed as of September 29, part of CEO Brian Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” strategy. Niccol, former Chipotle CEO who took over in 2024, has focused on streamlining the Starbucks experience and closing underperforming locations.

Starbucks laid off 900 workers as part of the wave of closures and said they would focus on trying to transfer them to other locations.

amNY notes that “[a]lthough some locations are unionized, a Starbucks spokesperson said it ‘was not a factor’ in the decision-making process.”

You can find a full list of closures here.