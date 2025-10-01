No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 2

Tot Time @ Marsha P. Johnson Park, 10 a.m.: Kiddos 5 years old and under (with a parent or guardian, of course) can enjoy a themed craft and guided storytime. Free, RSVP for headcount here.

Bedtime & Books @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: link You’re getting very sleepy… Crowdsource your bedtime reading for a change with a cozy community-oriented evening of stories and songs for toddlers 5 and under. Blankies, stuffed animals, and pajamas are welcome.

Shoe Talks @ Brooklyn Shoe Space, 6 p.m.: If the shoe fits, learn about it. 3D concept designer Robbie Stinchcomb will give an inside look into his prototyping process and design journey using VR sketching to expand ideas of what shoes and sneakers can be. There will also be Q&A and networking portions. Free, RSVP here.

Rally Reading Series @ Pete’s Candy Store, 7 p.m.: Featuring Irvin Weathersby Jr., Leila Taylor, and James Stewart III. Free, get tickets here.

Berlin Loop @ Film Noir Cinema, 9 p.m.: This eerily prescient punk, indie, coming-of-age time-loop movie tells the story of a young woman and her run-in with Berlin’s bike-stealing mafia. $14.64, get tickets here.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3

Sugar Wood Pop-up @ Tipsy Scoop, 5 p.m.: These treats are decidedly NSFW. Inclusive, sex-positive dessert brand Sugar Wood is collaborating on freshly-baked naughty “woody” and “kitty” waffles with a boozy scoop of ice cream. Learn more here.

You Can Spin With Us @ McCarren Parkhouse, 7 p.m.: In honor of Mean Girls Day (“It’s October 3rd.”), dance to an all-femme lineup of DJs spinning deep house, tech, electro, disco, jungle, and more. Pink is highly encouraged. Free, register here.

Hawt Wing Gauntlet Night @ Kilo Bravo, 8 p.m.: Like spicy food? How much? Try your best at getting through 10 hot wings spanning the Scoville scale in collaboration with Wing Jawn. Those who choose to participate will get a wing flight, milk token, and free pint. There will also be a bit of trivia with a jello shot reward. Free to attend, $28 for the contest, register here.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4

Walk & Deep Chats @ McCarren Parkhouse, 8 a.m.: Your most productive, thoughtful 10,000 steps ever. Free, RSVP here.

Family Storytime: Banned Books Edition @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Celebrate and nurture the freedom to read with a group storytime and sing-a-long. There will also be free giveaways of recently challenged and banned picture books in honor of Banned Books Month. Find more info here.

Sweet Tones Bakery Pop-up @ Upstate Stock, 12 p.m.: Think outside the box (literally) and try some freshly-baked homemade pop tarts and other gluten- and dairy-free goodies from Sweet Tones for purchase while supplies last. Check out the menu here.

Sugar Wood Pop-up @ Tipsy Scoop, 1 p.m.: Day 2. Learn more here.

Kids Cold Weather Clothing Swap @ Greenpoint Library, 1 p.m.: Believe it or not, cooler temps are just around the corner (ish). And if your kids have grown out of last year’s coats and snow pants, help those pieces find a new home! Bring any clean and gently used fall and winter pieces for newborns to 12 year olds (dropoffs are available during library hours through October 3), and take whatever you need. There’s no obligation to bring clothes! Please no undergarments or summer clothes. See the listing here.

Yoga in the Park @ McCarren Park Track, 2 p.m.: $23.18, register here.

Janet McNamara Live Comedy Taping @ The Gutter, 10:30 p.m.: See a taped edition of Comedians You Should Know. $12.51, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 5

Street Skills: On-Street Riding @ McCarren Park, 10 a.m.: Increase your comfort and confidence on city streets with a series of bike-handling skill drills and a small 5-8-mile group ride with league-certified cycling instructors. Free, register here.

Tie Dye Party @ Tula House, 11 a.m.: BYO clothes and textiles. $10 a piece and first-come, first-served. Learn more here.

Sugar Wood Pop-up @ Tipsy Scoop, 1 p.m.: Day 3. Learn more here.

Fall 2025 Season Launch Party @ Center for Performance Research, 2 p.m.: All the world’s a stage… so celebrate it. The Center for Performance Research is kicking off their fall season with a special immersive installation of The Circus is Coming to Town by artist Yiseul LeMieux, plus opportunities to meet and mingle with staff and fellow community members. There will also be games, food, and drinks. Free, RSVP here.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 6

Paperweight Comedy Show @ McCarren Parkhouse, 7:30 p.m.: Free, RSVP here.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 7

Paper Shredding @ Banker’s Anchor Plaza, 9 a.m.: Get rid of any sensitive documents in a safe, secure, and sustainable way with community paper shredding hosted by State Senator Kristen Gonzalez.

Williamsburg Wellness Fair @ The Annex, 5 p.m.: If you want to reset your routine for the fall, learn the ins and outs of wellness options available right here in the neighborhood. The fair will feature panel discussions, sample services, interactive experiences, and more, including a swag bag and raffles. $33.85, register here.

Simpson‘s Trivia Night @ The Gutter, 6 p.m.: Free, RSVP here.

Brooklyn SciFi Film Festival @ Stuart Cinema, 7 p.m.: Experience an evening of selected scifi short films from the legendary Jimbocho Movie Fest in Tokyo, Japan. $10.38, get tickets here.

Absolute Pleasure with Margot Atwell & Joe Vallese @ The Twisted Spine, 7 p.m.: It’s Rocky Horror season! Celebrate the historic cult classic’s 50th anniversary and the new release of Absolute Pleasure, where queer writers reflect on the complicated legacy of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with a special panel discussion and screening. $17.85, get tickets here.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 8

Brooklyn Supports @ Greenpoint Library, 11 a.m.: Wondering what public resources are at your disposal? Learn more about social support and benefits from the library’s Social Work Program and get referrals for housing, food, employment, health insurance, and mental health assistance. Learn more here.

Mid-Autumn Mahjong Night @ Kings Co. Imperial, 6:30 p.m.: $55.20, get tickets here.

The Wild Honey Pie Pizza Party @ Paulie Gee’s, 7 p.m.: Be on the receiving end of the old razzle dazzle during a special stripped-down cabaret performance and live session recording with the cast of CHICAGO The Musical on Broadway. 100% of ticket sales will be donated to Kiss the Ground, a climate-change and wellness non-profit centered around regeneration and healthy soil. $70.43, get tickets here.

Brooklyn SciFi Film Festival @ Stuart Cinema, 7 p.m.: During Best of Brooklyn Night, see 10 scifi short films from Brooklyn and NYC followed by a Q&A. $12.51, get tickets here.

Singles Night @ Rose’s R&R Bar, 8 p.m.: $15, get tickets here.

