A new women-owned restaurant called Good Days (91 South 6th St.) opened this Wednesday, October 1, in the former home of Aldama.

Good Days is the first joint venture from Chef Stephany Burgos and sommelier Amanda Norton. The married owners met working in the restaurant industry and shared a long-standing dream of spearheading their own business.

Burgos and Norton lived very close to the space that is now Good Days “for a really long time.” They also got married in Williamsburg at a space on Kent Avenue between Grand and North 1st streets.

“I used to work for Llama Inn, and when it was open, I have the fondest memories of many nights at Loosie Rouge, the space that was here before Aldama,” Norton told Greenpointers. “When I saw this specific location was available, and so close to where we got married, it was a no brainer.”

The dining room at Good Days. Photo: Good Days

“With Good Days, we wanted to showcase our love, passion and deep appreciation for hospitality in its truest form,” Burgos and Norton said.

“The restaurant is a representation of our progression through this industry as women that embraced opportunities and experiences along the way. In its simplest form, it’s love letter to our community, hospitality and each other.”

Good Days’ signature shrimp cocktail. Photo: Good Days

Good Days refers to itself as a “modern American bistro” with an ingredient-forward seasonal menu. Chef Burgos “prioritizes sourcing from hyperlocal, under-the-radar producers.”

Good Days’ menu is “deliberately simple” and designed to be shareable. It starts off with raw bar options like Good Days’ signature shrimp cocktail served ice cold with housemade cocktail sauce and burnt onion dijonnaise. There is also lump crab cocktail, oysters, and hamachi crudo.

The section of small plates includes things like fontina croquettes, charred green beans, Caesar salad, and sobrasada bocadillo, which is spreadable spiced pork pressed between sourdough and drizzled with honey.

There’s also bread service, which is sourced daily from the family-owned Northside Bakery (149N 8th St.) and accompanied by a rotating selection of homemade butter. The bread is currently served alongside port shallot butter, kalamata olive butter, and miso nori butter.

Good Days’ main dishes include things like bottarga linguini dusted with garlicky breadcrumbs, Sicilian-inspired casarecce with ‘nduja, pan-seared duck with parsnip puree, swordfish milanesa with herbed tahini, and the house burger topped with housemade remoulade, banana peppers, grilled onions, and dill pickles.

The outdoor patio at Good Days. Photo: Good Days

Norton’s beverage program includes a mix of craft cocktails, a robust amaro list, and a wine list filled with sustainable and natural producers.

Highlights of the cocktail list include the High Desert with tequila, mezcal, sesame, yuzu, and coconut, and the Cafecito con Chisme with rum, amaro, Cuban coffee liqueur, and cold brew.

Good Days’ 2,000-square-foot space includes a cozy front bar, an airy dining room with a skylight and hand-painted cloud ceilings, and a spacious back patio. The restaurant was designed to mimic the modernist charm of 1970s and 1980s in Florida. It features natural textures, warm wood, vintage-inspired furniture, and whimsical artwork.

Good Days is open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. Hours are 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.