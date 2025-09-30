Shortly before dropping out of the mayoral election, Eric Adams shared another important announcement—Williamsburg is getting hundreds of new apartments.

“The mayor said the city will redevelop 390 Kent Ave. into 900 new units of housing, at least a quarter of which will be affordable,” BK Reader reports. “Under the development project, the city will also provide a new public open space on the waterfront.”

The city owns the building at 390 Kent Avenue, which is currently used by the city’s Department of Transportation and the Department of Citywide Administrative Services.

Adams issued an executive order last year that requires the city to evaluate which of its properties might be suited for housing. So far, they have identified 11 properties for almost 1,000 units of housing.

The site’s public engagement process will kick off this year, after which the city will submit a request for proposal (RFP). An RFP means that developers are invited to submit plans for the project.

Adams also announced another housing development at 1080 First Avenue in East Harlem.