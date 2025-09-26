Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Fall is already off to a beautiful start! We’re rounding up the stories that got the season going. Take a peek.

​Moon Bunny Aerial is bringing circus arts classes to Greenpoint. The Los Angeles-based Maru Coffee just opened this week in Williamsburg. Zum Schneider returns for an Oktoberfest celebration.

Eric Adams faces dwindling odds at remaining in office, but that hasn’t stopped these Williamsburg developers from supporting his reelection campaign.

And speaking of how the sausage gets made, you can do that on a literal level this weekend with a class at The Meat Hook—for more ideas, check out our weekly activities roundup.

Chrome Flwrs, a new cannabis dispensary, will soon take over part of the space formerly occupied by Busy Bee Food Exchange. Mexican restaurant Coral suddenly shut down not long after reopening.

​Amidst governmental neglect, a creative community of boat dwellers and activists has sprung up in Newtown Creek. They worry an EPA cleanup could push them out.

Upcoming meetings will address remediation efforts at 29 Clay Street and the Meeker Avenue plume.

Archestratus celebrates 10 years in Greenpoint.

In and around North Brooklyn

There’s been a string of phone thefts in Williamsburg.

Geese are flocking to Greenpoint (the band, that is).​

The city is turning a government building on Kent Avenue into 900 units of housing.