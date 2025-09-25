On Thursday, October 2, Greenpoint’s beloved bookseller and Italian market, Archestratus (164 Huron St.), turns 10, and owner Paige Lipari is hosting an Anniversary Potluck Party to celebrate the milestone.

On Instagram, the Archestratus team wrote that “the dream of the 10 year anniversary is having a big cozy potluck” with all of the store’s customers.

Those interested in bringing something can sign up here (or at the link in Archestratus’ Instagram bio). The potluck party will be free to attend, even if you don’t cook or bring anything.

The list of dishes is already impressive (and eclectic) with things like homemade Korean banchan, dirty martinis, chips and dip, olives, sweet potatoes, and several sweets, including a “big ass pavlova.” The Archestratus team notes they will make tomato potato.

The party will also include “special guests” that will be announced soon.

The grocery at Archestratus’ 160 Huron location.

The past decade has seen a few different iterations of Archestratus. After six successful years at 160 Huron Street, the neighborhood favorite expanded into an additional storefront in 2021 when it took over the old Headrush Barbershop space at 164 Huron Street. The original Archestratus location was mainly a sandwich shop and grocery while the new second location sold books and kitchenware.

Last year, Archestratus downsized; Rita’s Pizzeria now occupies its former address. The sandwich shop and bookstore were combined into one storefront at 164 Huron Street.