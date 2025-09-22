A new cannabis dispensary is getting closer to opening.

Chrome Flwrs is taking over an address that used to house the Busy Bee Food Exchange (185 Nassau Ave.). However, the lot was split in two—the acclaimed Border Town will open in the other half.

The dispensary isn’t open yet, but construction for the space looks underway with signs inviting passersby to join the “Day One Club” and submit a design concept for a mural honoring the neighborhood. They are also hiring budtenders and more.

Owner Gregory Van Roten told Greenpointers earlier that he plans to keep it a quiet spot.

“I’m born in Brooklyn. This is where my family and friends are from where we call home. And I’m going to do right by my home,” he said. “That’s why we’re focused on selling the best, tested and safer, cannabis products to the adults who have been waiting for decades for an opportunity like this.”

“For us, it’s not just a business, but a chance to make something special that brings joy to our entire neighborhood once we open.”

Chrome Flwrs’ license took effect in July.

Greenpoint did not have any legal cannabis dispensaries when we last spoke to Van Roten, but two have opened since (FlynnStoned and Green Apple).

Additional reporting by Julia Moak.