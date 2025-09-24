No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Book Club Discussion @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Have you read An American Marriage by Tayari Jones and have thoughts? Share ’em! And hear from and connect with fellow readers in the community. No need to finish the book beforehand, all are welcome.

Free, no RSVP needed.

String Furniture Showcase @ Teak New York, 6 p.m.: If you’re curious about Scandinavian design, come learn more about mid-century icon the String System, designed by Swedish architect couple Kajsa and Nisse Strinning in 1949.

Free, register here.

Plant Mounting Workshop @ Tula House, 7 p.m.: Think beyond the terra cotta and learn about mounting plants on frame kits, wooden boards, or pieces of bark from the experts to create living pieces of art. Your ticket includes one large mount-ready plant, moss, a mounting frame kit, hardware, and wine.

$95, register here.

LGBTQIA+ Women Speed Dating @ McCarren Parkhouse, 7 p.m.: Hosted by Skip the Small Talk for monogamous daters in their late 20s and 30s.

$41.64, register here.

North Brooklyn Parks Alliance Gala @ Under the K Bridge Park, 7:30 p.m.: Don’t miss the annual fall gala honoring eco-trailblazers and decades of service in our neighborhood, this year with a ‘Renew North Brooklyn’ theme focused on circularity, recycling, and turning trash into treasure. Funds raised at the gala will be used to support North Brooklyn Parks Alliance and their efforts to secure and maintain healthy, thriving green and open spaces in the community.

Tickets start at $250, register here.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

PS 110 Bike to School @ McCarren Park Track, 7:20 a.m.: PS 110 Safe Streets is kicking off this year’s bike-to-school initiative with an opportunity for kids to ride with friends in a safe, supervised atmosphere. The ride is roughly one mile, and this week will feature special guest Sam Balto, founder of Bike Bus World. Free, no signup required.

Intentionally Blank Pop-up @ Alter, 4 p.m.: If you’re in the market for a new handbag, footwear brand Intentionally Blank is expanding! To celebrate the launch of their new bag line, join a pop-up at Alter for drinks, snacks, shopping, and meeting Intentionally Blank founder Ty McBride.

Free, RSVP here.

Back to School Party @ Twinkle Playspace, 4 p.m.: Make back to school fun with a bash featuring a live reptile show, food, prizes, photo booth, and face painter.

$55.20, register here.

Nature Walks & Talks @ Newtown Creek Nature Walk, 5:30 p.m.: Get outside, learn more about the unique Nature Walk, and get some steps in during a guided one-mile jaunt to Kingsland Wildflowers.

Free, RSVP here.

All Your Friends: The Indie Party @ Music Hall of Williamsburg, 11 p.m.: $18.91, get tickets here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Forest Bathing @ McGolrick Park, 8 a.m.: Relax among the trees during a Japanese forest bathing session (known as shirin yoku) designed to enhance holistic health and promote improved mood and focus led by artist Beatrice Wolert.

Free with registration, sign up here.

Family Storytime @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Free, no RSVP needed.

Sustainable Sewing: Boro Embroidery & Visible Mending @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Don’t toss those ripped jeans! They’ll probably be back in style as soon as you know it, anyway, but even better, you can visibly mend them. Learn how during a hand-sewing workshop focused on Japenese Boro sewing techniques designed to both repair and provide decorative flair. All skill levels are welcome, and the workshop is for adults and teens. 12 spots available, first come, first served.

Free, no registration needed.

Art in the Park: Wildlife Sumie @ Marsha P Johnson State Park, 2 p.m.: Create and learn about Sumie, a traditional style of Japanese ink painting, under the instruction of professional artist Norine Nakao Peyton. For ages 8 and up, kids must be accompanied by an adult.

Free, register here.

CBGB Festival @ Under the K Bridge Park, 3:15 p.m.: Featuring performances from Iggy Pop, Jack White, Marky Ramone, The Linda Lindas, Johnny Marr, and many more.

From $179.09, get tickets here.

Disco Night Vol. 20 @ Polish and Slavic Center, 7 p.m.: The beloved bash is back for its twentieth iteration.

Starting at $20, get tickets here.

Feed Greenpoint Fundraiser @ Main Drag Music, 7 p.m.: For Greenpoint Community Kitchen, learn more here.

$25, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Rummikubers Sunday Funday Picnic @ McCarren Park, 1 p.m.: Rummikubers is celebrating one year of Rummikubing! Bring your own picnic basket, blanket, and board to play. There will also be treats and more surprises.

Free, RSVP here.

Tarantella & Tammurriata Lecture & Dance Class @ La Madonna della Neve, 3 p.m.: Learn the ins and outs of folk Italian music and dance styles Tarantella and Tammurriata exploring the social anthropology alongside photography and storytelling.

Free, no RSVP needed.

Sausage Making @ The Meat Hook, 3 p.m.: In a small class setting.

$103.22, register here.

Reset Your Nervous System & Socialize @ SAMADHI, 6 p.m.: We could probably all use it!

$39, register here.

Community Yoga @ Ascension Church, 6 p.m.: Greenpoint Community Yoga is partnering with North Brooklyn Angels to host a low-cost Vinyasa class open to all.

$10, register here.

Taylor Swift Trivia Night @ Talea, 6 p.m.: Swifties, test and/or flex your knowledge with a trivia night Taylor-made to your fandom. Sequins not required, but would probably make it more fun.

Free, RSVP here.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

BIPOC Therapist Social @ McCarren Parkhouse, 7 p.m.: Connect, share, and build collective care among fellow BIPOC therapists during an evening of networking and enrichment. Speakers include Juanita Viera, LCAT, KAP, with an experiential presentation about art, ketamine therapy, and unlocking intuition, and Brianda Gosselin-Hickey, LMHC, presenting her personal narrative around colorism within the Latinx community and how it shapes her work.

Free, $12.51, RSVP here.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Silent Writing Happy Hour @ Pete’s Candy Store, 5 p.m.: The weekly write-and-hang session returns in the back room with a guest scribe and writing prompt to inspire collective writing for 30-45 minutes followed by optional sharing.

Free, RSVP here.

Hispanic Heritage Community Run @ On Running Williamsburg, 6 p.m.: Hispanic Heritage Month is from September 15 to October 15, and to honor the history of Williamsburg’s Los Sures, On Running is collaborating with The Salsa Project for their fifth annual community run celebrating culture with a 3-4-mile route followed by music and refreshments.

Free, RSVP here.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 1

Tween Time Movie @ Greenpoint Library, 3 p.m.: After school, kids ages 9 to 12 can enjoy a screening of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Free, no RSVP needed.

Tree Zines for Teens @ McGolrick Park, 4 p.m.: Print media is not dead, baby. Teens 13+ can celebrate City of Forest Day with Greenpoint Library during a creative nature walk and zine-making session inspired by local tree species. Pencil, one-fold zine, and tree stamps will be provided. Free, no RSVP needed.

Loops and Lights @ Brooklyn Art Haus, 7:30 p.m.: A night of immersive, live looping, “flutescapes.”

$20, get tickets here.

