Time to don those dirndls and lederhosen, because Oktoberfest is coming to the neighborhood.

East Village staple Zum Schneider returns to New York City after closing in 2019. The Bavarian-style beer hall is temporarily popping up at Franklin Point, a new commercial building on 12 Franklin Street, bordering Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

From September 26 to October 5, festival goers can enjoy a traditional Oktoberfest experience, with one-liter beer mugs, music from Mösl Franzi & the JaJaJas, and all the pork shanks and pretzels you can handle.

Beer options include Paulaner and Weihenstephaner, along with Andechs and HB Traunstein. And for those not old enough to imbibe, there will be games and photo booths.

Might the fest mark the bar’s permanent return? “Some say this could become the new home of Zum Schneider,” says founder Sylvester Schneider, “but for now, we’re focused on bringing you our most authentic Oktoberfest yet.”

Tickets start at $15, with VIP options available at $110. Purchase here.