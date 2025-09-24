If the recent town hall with Green Asphalt got you fired up to tackle environmental issues on a local level, you can devote your attention to these upcoming meetings.

First, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and the developer behind 29 Clay Street are hosting a community meeting to address remediation efforts at the site. The meeting is co-hosted by Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, State Senator Kristen Gonzalez, City Council Member Lincoln Restler, and the Department of Health, alongside Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez.

29 Clay Street recently entered into the state’s brownfield cleanup program. Several contaminants of concern were found in soil, soil vapor, and groundwater samples, primarily trichloroethylene (TCE) from the site’s long industrial history. The site will eventually turn into a 14-story mixed-use building with condos and commercial space (refer to our May article for the full scoop on the site).

The September 29 meeting will take place at 6 pm. RSVP at a Zoom link here.

And on October 8, the Meeker Avenue Plume Community Advisory Group (CAG) is hosting an in-person meeting to share updates about the Meeker Avenue plume Superfund site. The meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Evergreen at St. Nick’s Alliance (2 Kingsland Ave.)