Incumbent mayor Eric Adams faces low poll numbers and a diminishing likelihood of remaining in office, but several real estate developers have thrown their support behind his reelection campaign, including two prominent developers in Williamsburg.

THE CITY reports that Two Trees Management and a developer behind One Williamsburg Wharf have both donated to Empower NYC, a pro-Adams PAC that has cumulatively raised $1.4 million. Empower NYC consists of funds largely from real estate and financial interests. The group initially supported Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary, but they have now switched their endorsement to Adams (as an independent expenditure committee, they are not allowed to coordinate directly with campaigns, but they are free to endorse a candidate).

“In April, while Cuomo was far ahead in the polls, Two Trees gave $250,000 to the pro-Cuomo group, Fix The City,” THE CITY writes. “In August, Two Trees KG LLC, changed course, donating $100,000 to the pro-Adams Empower NYC.”

Two Trees is a Brooklyn-based developer with well-established ties to the Greenpoint and Williamsburg area. They have been especially pivotal in the redevelopment of the Williamsburg waterfront, spearheading the creation of massive residential buildings, the Domino Sugar Factory renovation, and Domino Park, along with its attendant projects.

Photo credit: Max Touhey

Currently, Two Trees is working to obtain final approval for the expansion of a residential and office tower at the Domino Sugar Factory site, a project known as “Site B.” As the project requires rezoning, it must enter the city’s Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) process. Brooklyn Community Board 1 and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso both approved the project, which then moved to the City Planning Commission. The CPC held a hearing on July 30, but has yet to vote on approval. The final piece of the puzzle for any ULURP project is approval by both the City Council and the mayor.

David Lombino, managing director of external affairs at Two Trees Management, denied any possible link between the contribution and its potential impact on their projects, providing the following statement to Greenpointers:

​“For nearly two years Two Trees has been working on a redesign of “Site B” at Domino that would permit a better design and, in accordance with City of Yes, would accommodate additional affordable apartments. After multiple public hearings, the application has been unanimously approved at every stage of the process and will conclude by the end of October. The project will be complete in 2028. Any allegation that a political donation was meant to influence this minor revision to an already-approved building is completely and demonstrably false.”

Access Industries, one of the developers behind One Williamsburg Wharf, also contributed $25,000 to Empower NYC. However, they refute THE CITY’s claims that the donation had any bearing on passing a recent construction inspection, stating that “[n]o one at Access has ever communicated with Mayor Adams or the campaign about Williamsburg Wharf, and any suggestion to the contrary is patently false and deliberately misleading.”

Access was founded by Ukrainian-born billionaire Len Blavatnik. “In June, his partners on the wharf tower, the Naftali Group, had given $150,000 to Fix The City, the pro-Cuomo group,” says THE CITY.

We reached out to Access for further clarification about the situation.

“Mr. Blavatnik supports Mayor Adams for his strong stance on Israel and against antisemitism,” said a spokesperson for Access Industries.

Currently, Eric Adams is polling last out of the four major candidates, and he’s unlikely to count on the North Brooklyn area to help shore up his popularity. Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani overwhelmingly captured the vote in the area, with Bushwick, East Williamsburg, and Greenpoint emerging as some of Mamdani’s strongest voting blocs in the city.

Rumors have been speculating that Adams could drop out; as of Monday, the mayor insists he will stay in the race.