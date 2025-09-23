Moon Bunny Aerial (394 McGuinness Blvd. #208) is a new Greenpoint business that offers circus classes for both children and adults of all levels. It’s opening on October 5 and will offer unique classes like acrobatics, hula hooping, and juggling.

Moon Bunny Aerial’s owner, Rachel Leksana, first became interested in circus arts in 2018 after taking a flying trapeze class, and she has been teaching a type of circus art called lyra, which is aerial hooping, and flexibility for the past four years.

Leksana’s mission at Moon Bunny Aerial is to create an inclusive, fun, and safe environment for students to find strength and community. The studio’s name originated from a campaign to make lyra classes more inclusive. One of the first lyra moves that students learn is traditionally called “Man on the Moon.” At Moon Bunny, instructors instead refer to this move as “Moon Bunny” to continue the mission to be welcoming for all genders, body types, and levels.

Moon Bunny Aerial’s studio. Photo: Moon Bunny Aerial

Moon Bunny Aerial will offer a range of classes. There will be acrobatics (known as acro), flow arts, flexibility and contortion, hula hooping, juggling, conditioning, and several different types of dance.

“We are in the process of installing aerial points, and once those are in, we’ll also be offering lyra, hammock, static trapeze, and straps,” Leksana told Greenpointers.

“All of our classes are intended to be truly beginner-friendly,” Leksana said. “I would like to highlight our flow arts program on Friday nights, which includes flow, hula hoop, and juggling. Those classes will be super fun and especially good for beginners!”

Prices for classes range from $25 to $40 per class. Acro, partner acro, handstands, tumbling, and acting are all $40. Flexibility, conditioning, flow, juggling, and hula hoop are $30. Barre workout, line dance, jazz, hip hop, creative movement, ballet, musical theater dance, and open gym are $25. There are discounts for first time students and when booking multiple classes.

Classes for kids currently include jazz dance, musical theater dance, hip hop dance, acro, modern dance, ballet, and flow and juggling. All kids’ classes are four weeks long and are the same price as adult classes, but cannot be booked with a membership.

“Our instructors are amazing and have tons of experience teaching kids,” Leksana told Greenpointers.

Moon Bunny Aerial’s flow instructor Ava. Photo: Moon Bunny Aerial

Moon Bunny Aerial is hosting a grand opening celebration on October 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. The party will be an opportunity to see the space and meet the staff, plus there will be mocktails, food, games, and prizes.

Classes will start the following day on October 5, and from then on, Moon Bunny Aerial will be open everyday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.