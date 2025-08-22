Good afternoon, Greenpoint.

​A wad of cash in a potato chip bag, a cameo on Godfather of Harlem—if you’re finding it hard to keep track of all the Eric Adams-related bribes that were revealed this week, we can’t blame you.

​The Manhattan DA’s office indicted several close Adams allies, including Broadway Stages’ owners Gina and Tony Argento, on conspiracy and bribery charges. And Greenpoint was at the center of it all. The Argentos allegedly bribed a top Adams aide, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, to scrap the planned McGuinness Boulevard redesign.

​The 4th annual StepOUTside Festival at Marsha P. Johnson State Park honors the eponymous activist and icon with a day of free music, books, clothing swaps, and more. Further contributing to neighborly generosity is Otis & Finn, a local barber shop offering free haircuts on Monday, August 25 (act now to reserve your spot!)

​Plant-based chain Le Botaniste will soon open its first Brooklyn location in Greenpoint.

​There were some ups and downs on the coffee front this week. Up — Pairing Cafe just opened, pairing coffee, pastries, and flowers. Downs — two Franklin Street shops (Owlee & Sippy Cafe) have closed.

​We also broke the news that Ponyboy has quietly closed after seven years.

​The Twisted Spine, a new horror bookstore in Williamsburg, is equal parts cozy and creepy. They’re in good company with other nearby stores offering physical media. Is this the start of “Analog Alley”?

​Learn a new sewing technique, enjoy Pilates with Palomas, and take advantage of everything you can do this week and the weekend.

In and around North Brooklyn

There’s apparently even more to the Adams/Argento connection, in the form of a…zombie rap film.

In the words of the new Taylor Swift album, “Baby, that’s show business!”

A new geothermal building on India Street is pre-leasing.