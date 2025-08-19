Greenpoint’s Pairing Café (67 Driggs Ave.) is an Asian-owned coffee shop and florist offering Asian-inspired drinks and homemade pastries alongside a curated selection of plants, flowers, and pots.

The owners of the café and florist combo, Richard and Young, have been friends since high school, and their families introduced them to the bakery and florist businesses. Richard’s father worked in Chinese bakeries for over 30 years before deciding to open his own spot 10 years ago, while Young’s mother has been in the flower business for a decade.

“With a love for flowers and plants, I have been looking to try to recreate her business in a different light, so when this opportunity to work with a longtime friend came, I couldn’t say no,” Young told Greenpointers.

Flowers and pots for sale at Pairing next to the coffee counter. Photo: Pairing

Cookies and coffee at Pairing. Photo: Pairing

“The cafe has been something we’ve been wanting to do for a long time,” Richard told Greenpointers.

“Pairing has many layers to it! The one that I think best shines at this moment is that it is a combination—a pairing—of all of our dreams,” Richard explained. “To some extent, we are both trying to rediscover our roots (maybe despite our better judgement) in the fields that our parents used to put food on the table and clothes on our backs.”

“We envision a space where people can mingle and enjoy pleasant sights, flavors and energies,” Young added.

The interior of Pairing with bouquets and plants at the front of the shop. Photo: Pairing

The bakery menu offers homemade treats like lemon Earl Grey cookies, egg salad sandwiches, and traditional coffee shop beverages like coffee, matcha, and lemonade.

Pairing is open Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.