No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, AUGUST 21

Narcan and Fentanyl Test Strip Office Hours @ Greenpoint Library, 5 p.m.: Get free Narcan kits, fentanyl test strips, and xylazine test strips, plus supporting information and safety training. No identifying information will be collected or reported.

Artist Studio Time @ Greenpoint Library, 5:30 p.m.: Join local artist Deborah Spiroff for dedicated open artist studio time; all levels are welcome to sketch, draw, or paint their self-guided project. Instruction is not provided, though there will be art materials, inspiration, and professional expertise available.

Bread & Brooches @ Macha Studio, 6 p.m.: Information and RSVP here.

The Art of Potting & Styling @ Tula House, 7 p.m.: An evening of plant care, aesthetic styling, and wine. $95, register here.

Brooklyn Euchre Club Pickup Night @ McCarren ParkHouse, 7:30 p.m.: No registration required.

Sweetooth Comedy @ Pete’s Candy Store, 8:30 p.m.: $12.51, get tickets here.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 22

Yoga Flow & Tea Meditation @ Grand Street Healing Project, 10 a.m.: $25, sign up here.

Drop-off Movie Night @ Play Kids, 4 or 6 p.m.: Kiddos 4-8 years old can enjoy a screening of the iconic Toy Story 2, dinner and popcorn, and open play — while you enjoy a few kid-free hours. $42 drop-in, get tickets here.

Hotspring Sharkattack @ Film Noir Cinema, 9 p.m.: A live-action Japanese horror-comedy. $14.64, get tickets here.

Speakeasy @ Easy Tiger, 10 p.m.: Feel like you’re in a neon jungle (not to be confused with a concrete one) of flashing lights, dancing, and music from a lineup of groovy DJs, plus signature cocktails. Free before 11:30 or $12.51, get tickets here.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23

Saturday Family Storytime @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Start your weekend off with a fun, relaxing storytime hour of singing songs and reading books. All ages welcome.

Sustainable Sewing: Sashiko Embroidery @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Teens and adults of all levels can learn the basics of traditional Japanese Sashiko (‘little stabs’) stitching. Supplies will be provided. Only 12 spots available, no registration necessary; first come, first served.

Nurture Your Nature with Plant Man P @ Teak New York, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.: Plant expert Jon Perdomo leads an immersive repotting and design session. $23.18, register here.

Back to School Community Celebration @ A Rosie Day, 1:30 p.m.: Ages 2 and up. Sign up for free here.

Indian Party @ Shalom Park (85 N 15th St), 7 p.m.: A Bollywood-style celebration with the best of Indian cuisine (biryani, paneer, samosas, and more), sweets, music, and dancing. Register here.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24

Pilates and Palomas @ Arlo Williamsburg, 9 a.m.: Feel-good rooftop pilates followed by a complimentary Paloma (kind of…it’s included in the ticket price). $33.85, register here.

Caribbean Cookout @ Kokomo, 11 a.m.: RSVP here.

BAH Brunch @ Brooklyn Art Haus, 1 p.m.: Sunday brunch featuring drag, burlesque, variety, bottomless cocktails, pre-fixe deals, and more. $23.18, RSVP here.

Immersive Community Vinyl Listening Experience @ 402 Hooper St, 6 p.m.: $40, get tickets here.

MONDAY, AUGUST 25

Board Games for Kids @ Greenpoint Library, 4 p.m.: Trade Roblox and Fortnite for good old-fashioned board and card games for kids 6-12.

BIPOC Therapist Social @ McCarren ParkHouse, 7 p.m.: Meet others, hear engaging speakers discuss topics like autism and somatic dance therapy, and unwind. $12.51, sign up here.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 26

Women’s Networking Event @ Fushimi, 6 p.m.: Connect, collaborate, and build community across professions in a welcoming, low-pressure environment. $23.18, register here.

Skill Share: Personal Finance Part 2 @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Learn about credit and retirement in a free session organized by North Brooklyn Mutual Aid. Space is limited, register here.

Hot 100 Bingo @ Alligator Lounge, 8 p.m.: RSVP here.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27

TāngTángTǎngTàng (湯棠淌燙): Performative Rituals in Flow @ Othership, 5 p.m.: Workshop with Chinatown Basketball Club and Culture of Bathing featuring poetic bathing rituals, rhythmic breathing, Tai Chi, and hoops-inspired movement rooted in Chinese traditions. $64, get tickets here.

Social Kickball and Frozen Margs @ McCarren Park, 7:45 p.m.: Sign up for free here.

Comedians You Should Know @ The Gutter, 9 p.m.: $8, get tickets here.