Owlee Café & Studio (211 Franklin St.) shared that they will close the coffee shop side of the business. They did not give a reason for the closure, but a notice on the door reads:

“We want to sincerely thank you for every cup of coffee shared, every conversation sparked, and every moment spent here. Your support has meant the world to us.”

Image courtesy of Liat Kaplan

The studio side of the business remains available to rent for any creative project needs.

Owlee opened just under a year ago as a combination coffee shop and creative space, on a stretch of Franklin fairly saturated with coffee shops. The space frequently hosts events such as paint and sip nights, ceramics workshops, and other crafting classes.

Neighboring coffee shop Sippy Cafe (200 Franklin St.) also recently announced they would close in October, citing a massive rent increase.