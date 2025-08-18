Marsha P. Johnson State Park will honor its namesake with another edition of Step OUTside Fest, to commemorate the icon and activist’s 80th birthday.

The fest takes place on Saturday, August 23, from 3 to 6 pm. Rain date is August 24.

The event features an adult clothing swap, birthday crafts, free books from Brooklyn Book Bodega, and special musical performances.

Volunteers are accepting clothing donations from 10 am to 4 pm, as well as Saturday and Thursday prior to the event, so even if you can’t make the fest, you can still drop things off. Clothing should be clean without any rips or stains.

Formerly known as East River State Park, the park was renamed in 2020 in honor of Marsha P. Johnson, making it the country’s first state park named after an LGBTQ+ person. Park volunteers have also done a fantastic job of living up to Johnson’s legacy, frequently hosting events that pay homage to Johnson’s community care ethos.