This weekend in the neighborhood is all about moving, movies, good food, and community. Enjoy it!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 22

YOGA FLOW & TEA MEDITATION

Start your weekend on a cool, calm, and collected note courtesy of the Grand Street Healing Project. At 10 a.m., join a gentle Vinyasa yoga flow followed by a traditional Chinese Gongfu-style tea service.

Sign up for $25 here.

DROP-OFF MOVIE NIGHT

From 6 to 8:30 p.m. at PLAY Kids, kiddos 4 to 8 years old can enjoy a screening of the iconic Toy Story 2, the 1999 follow-up to the first edition in which Woody is stolen by a toy collector and Buzz and the gang have to band together to rescue him. There will also be dinner, popcorn, and open play.

Get $42 drop-in tickets here.

HOTSPRING SHARKATTACK

Weapons this, Sinners that—have a different kind of movie night at Film Noir Cinema during a screening of Japanese horror-comedy and certified B-film Hotspring Sharkattack at 9 p.m. The film tells the story of an ancient shark (since revived) attacking and killing visitors at a hot spring.

Get tickets for $14.64 here.

SPEAKEASY

Feel like you’re in a neon jungle (not to be confused with a concrete one) of flashing lights, dancing, and music from a lineup of groovy DJs, plus signature cocktails at Easy Tiger from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Free before 11:30 or $12.51, get tickets here.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23

FAMILY STORYTIME

Join a fun, relaxing storytime hour of singing songs and reading books at Greenpoint Library at 10:30 a.m. in the children’s area. All ages welcome.

Free, no need to RSVP or register.

SUSTAINABLE SEWING

Teens and adults of all levels can learn the basics of traditional Japanese Sashiko (‘little stabs’) stitching at Greenpoint Library at 10:30 a.m. This is a hand-sewing method and supplies will be provided. Only 12 spots available; first come, first served.

Free, no need to RSVP or register.

NURTURE YOUR NATURE

Plant expert Jon Perdomo (“Plant Man P”) leads immersive repotting and design sessions at Teak at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Learn everything you need to know about having flourishing houseplants, including feng shui, care routines, soil choices, composting basics, and more. You’ll also leave with your own plant and planter.

Register for $23.18 here.

INDIAN PARTY

Celebrate Indian culture and cuisine at Shalom New York starting at 7 p.m. Join the Bollywood-style party featuring biryani, paneer, samosas, and more; sweets, music, and dancing.

RSVP for free here.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24

PILATES & PALOMAS

If you’re looking for something a little stronger than yoga and tea, you’re in luck. At 9 a.m., Arlo is hosting an hour-long pilates class on the roof followed by a Paloma from the bar. Mats will be provided and there will be other goodies to take home.

Register for $33.85 here.

CARIBBEAN COOKOUT

Kokomo is launching a new Sunday cookout series in honor of its fifth anniversary. Starting at 11 a.m. and going all day long, enjoy Caribbean food on the grill, refreshing cocktails, live DJs, and community fun. Bringing your favorite game is encouraged!

RSVP for free here.

BAH BRUNCH

Long live Sunday brunch. Brooklyn Art Haus hosts a weekly service featuring drag, burlesque, and variety performances alongside bottomless cocktails and pre-fixe deals of their Mediteranean cuisine. This weekend stars Emi Grate and Reina NoBuena. Entry is at 1 p.m. and the fun starts at 2.

Get tickets for $23.18 here.

COMMUNITY VINYL LISTENING EXPERIENCE

Think vinyl is best experienced in a collective? You’re in luck. From the Soil Movement is hosting Vinyl Drift in Williamsburg, a 2.5-hour community gathering for listening appreciation of groove, rhythm and cultural depth. Starting at 6 p.m., the evening includes listening and discussing, inspired food and drinks, a custom booklet and journal, and raffle.

Register for $40 here.