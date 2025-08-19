After a few weeks of speculation, we can now say that Ponyboy (632 Manhattan Ave.) has officially closed.

Owner Christopher Reyes confirmed the closure to Greenpointers. Reyes said that his business partner wanted to pursue new projects, leaving him with sole control of Ponyboy. Though he tried to keep everything together (Reyes also owns the neighboring Taquería El Chato), it proved too much, and he made the difficult decision to close.

Rent hikes and other landlord disputes have led to several closures this summer, but Reyes stressed that this was not the case here, noting that he had a great relationship with Ponyboy’s landlord.

Ponyboy opened in 2018, in a space that formerly housed Manhattan Inn. A restaurant, bar, and club, it attracted crowds from across the city for late-night dance parties.