Plant-forward, earth-friendly chain Le Botaniste (673 Manhattan Ave.) is opening its first Brooklyn location in Greenpoint on September 5.

In 2016, Alain Coumont and Laurent Francois opened the first Le Botaniste in the United States on the Upper East Side after launching the concept in Belgium four months earlier. Now, the sustainable, fast-casual brand operates six other locations in Manhattan and one in Long Island.

“By establishing a presence in Greenpoint, Le Botaniste aims to cater to the neighborhood’s diverse and environmentally-aware clientele, contributing to the area’s dynamic culinary landscape,” Francois said.

A bowl and natural wine at Le Botaniste. Photo: Le Botaniste

Le Botaniste offers a completely plant-based, organic menu filled with flavorful veggies. The brand aims to make vegetables accessible and offer a different way of eating them with the goal of proving that vegan food and conscious dining can be satisfying and delicious.

One of Le Botaniste’s menu highlights includes the Tibetan Mama, which is a warm bowl with brown rice, coconut peanut curry, steamed greens, and kimchi. Another is the Spicy Chili Sin Carne filled with brown rice, beans, quinoa, coconut sour cream and turmeric onions.

The vegetable bar at Le Botaniste. Photo: Le Botaniste

Le Botaniste’s menu also consists of seasonal dips and spreads. There’s the Green Pea Hummus made with cashew and mint, the Red Beet Caviar made with sunflower seeds and apple cider vinegar, and the Young Coconut Ceviche with lime, cilantro and jalapeño.

For dessert, there are options like the Omega 3 Brownie with flaxseeds, chia seeds, cocoa, and cashew cream.

To drink, Le Botaniste offers a large selection ranging from refreshing lemonade, lattes, coconut water, and juices to natural wines from around the world.

The interior of a Le Botaniste location. Photo: Le Botaniste

In addition to the restaurant’s goal of making vegan cuisine desirable, Le Botaniste’s other aim is to make the menu sustainable and be respectful of the planet.

“I’ve always been conscious of how our diets affect our health and environment,” Courmont said. “Le Botaniste grew from this awareness and desire to offer a health-focused, eco-friendly, organic menu that is above all else delicious.”