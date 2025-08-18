Whether your kiddo is heading back to school, you’re returning to the office, or either of you needs a new look, an upcoming event at a Williamsburg barbershop offers a chance for a summer refresh.

Next Monday, August 25, Otis & Finn (154 Grand St.) hosts a day of free haircuts (on a first-come, first-served basis). Sign-ups are already live, so act fast to reserve your spot ASAP.

“Otis & Finn has always been about more than great haircuts—we’re about building community,” said Shawn Dixon, Owner of Otis & Finn. “This event lets us say thank you to Williamsburg while also helping our talented apprentice barbers grow under the guidance of our senior team. We know August can be a hectic, and expensive, time for parents and professionals alike. If we can help folks feel confident, ease a little financial stress, and bring neighbors together, then we’ve done our job.”

All hairstyles and textures welcome. The event also includes complimentary beverages and snacks, as well as music.

Otis & Finn is a local barbershop chain with locations in Greenpoint and Long Island City, as well as Williamsburg.