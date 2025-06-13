Good afternoon, Greenpointers

This week was about asking the big questions, such as “When will the Metropolitan Rec Center open again?” and “How much longer are we going to have to deal with weekend work on the G train?” We attempted to get answers, but it pretty much boiled down to: “Stay tuned!”

You might not be able to use the rec center pool for a minute, but one pool that won’t let you down is Union Pool, as they just announced their annual free lineup of summer shows.

The proposed Monitor Point development on the Bushwick Inlet also brings up questions surrounding neighborhood character and affordability. Developers spoke at a Community Board 1 meeting this week, and the community spoke back.

We also attempted to get more info about Last Call Osteria, the new spot taking over Muchmore’s space that apparently involves bottle girls and some interesting signage.

We have your local guide to Pride and guide to this weekend (dim sum drag brunch, anyone?). Next weekend, stop by AM:PM Gallery for a Juneteenth exhibit and fundraiser.

An elderly woman was found floating near the India Street ferry pier—she remains in stable condition. The NYPD charged an 18-year-old for the murder of Joharis Rivas at a Williamsburg auto shop.

In and around North Brooklyn

Early voting starts tomorrow, June 14!

Greenpoint is getting some new bike lanes.

The DOT giveth, the DOT (or rather, Eric Adams) taketh away.