Pride Month is well underway and many local spots are hosting special events now through the end of June. Check out our roundup below of Pride Month events in Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Brooklyn Art Haus

On June 13, Brooklyn Art Haus (24 Marcy Ave.) is hosting Dyke Beer’s Annual Pride Party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The four-hour celebration will include unforgettable musical performances from Agent DMZ, a dynamic Black-Boricua DJ whose sets are a rich blend of diasporic sounds, Don Macho Piccho and Sweet Cinn, with visuals from VJ Mica Tzara. Get tickets here.

The next day, on June 14, Brooklyn Art Haus is hosting Brooklyn Pride Yalla!, a high-energy dance party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring global grooves and diasporic rhythms spun by DJ Shi Shi, Kofta, and ZNA. Rooted in Brooklyn but resonating worldwide, Yalla! is more than just a party—it’s a cultural movement uplifting QBIPOC communities through sound, art, and intentional space-making. Get tickets here.

Macri Park

Macri Park (462 Union Ave.), which bills itself as “everyone’s fave industry hang” is hosting an all-star affair for the month of June with guest bartenders, drink specials, and late-night happy hours.

On Sunday, June 15, from 10 p.m. until late, @horrorchata.nyc joins Macri Park for a special Sunday edition of Tip Spot to celebrate the birthday of Anna-Lisa Campos @annalisacampos with cocktails and music video hour late-night twirls.

On Monday, June 23, from 10 p.m. until late, Brooklyn’s favorite dancer is back as Tip Spot celebrates the birthday of Angel @0reonose to kick off Pride Week.

On Monday, June 30, from 10 p.m. until late, Macri Park is hosting Pride Hangover Brunch Edition, a late night industry brunch with bloody marys, Bellinis, bagels and “your fave baddie from the Bronx” Roque @roqueroqueroque. There will be happy hour all night for industry babes.

The William Vale

On Saturday, June 21, The William Vale’s Westlight (111 N 12th St.) is hosting Utopia NYC: Pride Rooftop Kick-Off starting at 4 p.m. Kick off Pride Week with an exclusive Utopia rooftop celebration at the William Vale overlooking sunset skyline views of the city with a lineup that includes Kaleena Zanders, DJ RuBot, Klinetime, Nick Hissom, and Chloe Jane.

Tickets for entry from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. are free (but currently with a waitlist). Tickets for 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. entry are $30 and for 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. entry are $40. Ticket purchases support FEMME HOUSE in empowering queer and gender-diverse artists.

The Woods

On Wednesday, June 25, The Woods (48 South 4th St.) is hosting Sizzling Singles. Four LGBTQ comedians will tell their best jokes to win a date. There will be “major laughs” and “a lot of flirting.” Doors open at 8 p.m., and show begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Frankie and Jordan

The hair salon Frankie and Jordan (570 Manhattan Ave.) is hosting a Pride Party on June 29, from 11 am to 3 pm. The party serves as a NYC Pride pregame, as the annual march kicks off in Manhattan shortly after.

Gabriela

The exterior of Gabriela. Photo: Gabriela

On Sunday, June 29, from 6 p.m. to midnight, Gabriela (90 Wythe Ave.) is hosting a spectacular Pride Sunday event in conjunction with WANDA Events.

DJ Gant Johnson will be spinning all vinyl all night long on Gabriela’s excellent sound system with rich, authentic sound that only vinyl can deliver. Lounge area and cocktail specials will be available.

Think Coffee

Think Coffee’s Lavender Uprising. Photo: Think Coffee

Williamsburg’s Think Coffee (10 Devoe St.) has partnered with Manhattan’s Housing Works Cannabis Co. for a limited-time collaboration benefitting LGBTQIA+ health and housing justice.

During the month of June, the partnership includes a special drink called Lavender Uprising, a vibrant, citrusy matcha lemonade drink available at all 11 Think Coffee locations with $1 from every drink going directly to Housing Works. Co-branded merch like totes that say “Uplift Each Other” will also be available.

Threes Brewing

Threes’ Gender Neutral. Photo: Threes Brewery

Threes Brewing (113 Franklin St.) is celebrating Pride Month with the Summer of Pils Pack, an eight-pack variety featuring Threes’ favorite pilsners: Super Vliet, Yore, Atypical, and their flagship, Vliet – Gender Neutral, an annual beer brewed in celebration of Pride month, supporting LGBTQ+ organizations with proceeds from every pour.

“Every year, we donate portion of the proceeds from Gender Neutral to a local organization in support and celebration of their work for the LGBTQIA+ community,” Threes Brewing said. “This year, we’re proud to partner with the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, the world’s only dedicated LGBTQIA+ art museum working to preserve and promote voices that might otherwise be lost.”

Brooklyn Brewery

For the third consecutive year, Brooklyn Brewery (79 N 11th St.) is proud to serve as the Official Beer and Brewery of NYC Pride, but this year, the local brewery is getting even more involved. Instead of spending money on a traditional advertising campaign, Brooklyn Brewery is directing its resources to fund Brooklyn Brewery Supports, a new initiative that will provide direct financial assistance to trans, non-binary, and two-spirit New Yorkers throughout the year.

To bring the initiative to life, Brooklyn Brewery has partnered with queer Latina activist, actor, and Stonewall Inn Gives Back board member Angelica Christina. Together, they’ll distribute $25,000 in direct support to 25 trans, non-binary, or two-spirit New Yorkers. They will give them $1,000 each with no strings attached, to help cover basic but critical needs like housing, healthcare, transportation, food and more. Angelica will help select recipients, advocate for their stories, and, when safe and consented to, collaborate with Brooklyn Brewery to amplify their stories throughout the year.

“From community partnerships to Pride marches, Brooklyn Brewery’s ethos remains clear: support isn’t seasonal — it’s structural,” the local brewery said. “And in 2025, that support means showing up in a different, more urgent way.”

Brooklyn Brewery Supports launched June 5, and recipients will be selected on a rolling basis through December 2025. Anyone who identifies as trans, non-binary, or two-spirit, is 21+, and lives in NYC may apply, or be nominated by a friend. To apply or nominate someone, click here.