A local art gallery is hosting an exhibit and fundraiser to commemorate Juneteenth.

“As We Gather,” curated by Kyla McIntosh, Cyndia Mosley, and Sophie Ming, will launch next June 19 at AM:PM Gallery (108 Marcy Ave.)

“As We Gather is a Juneteenth weekend art show (June 19-22) spotlighting 10 Black artists across painting, photography, and illustration, alongside local Black-owned vendors,” the curators’ wrote in an event description. “More than just a celebration, this is a fundraising exhibit to help save AM:PM Gallery-a beloved community space that champions independent artists of color. Come experience powerful art, support Black creatives, and help keep this vital platform alive in Brooklyn.”

Image via AM:PM Gallery website.

AM:PM Gallery, an artist-owned and operated space, recently shared that a massive rent hike threatened the gallery’s future and started a GoFundMe campaign in order to cover costs. This event joins other recent fundraising events designed to help keep the community-led space in business. They have currently raised a little more than $12,000 out of their $30,000 goal.

Tickets for opening day are available from $5-20.