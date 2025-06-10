Union Pool (484 Union Ave.) just announced the lineup for its annual summer concert series, Summer Thunder. The free shows take place in the bar’s backyard area from June 29 through August 24.

Kicking things off are Frankie Cosmos with Juan Wauters. Other notable names include Ted Leo on August 3, and The Hard Quartet, a new band featuring Stephen Malkmus, on August 17. Perennial performer (and Latin soul icon) Joe Bataan will return on July 6.

image via Union Pool

Union Pool has not yet revealed the final performer, but there’s apparently a hint on the flyer.

It’s the thirteenth year of operation for Summer Thunder, which also has the backing of Academy Records. No need to RSVP—the shows are first come, first served, rain or shine. 21+.