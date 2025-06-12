Another warm and potentially wet June weekend is upon us. Spend it at local events both indoors and out. Also, Happy Father’s Day!

ALL WEEKEND

NEW YORK PAST & PRESENT

Join a celebration of NYC’s influence on culture, design, and identity with an immersive exhibit presented by York Work Shop and Belief NYC at 76 Nassau Avenue. The exhibit will include illustrations, graphic design, rare collectibles and artifacts, historic signage, vintage apparel, and more to highlight the DNA of the city curated by several contributors.

The exhibit is free to attend and runs through June 22.

FRIDAY, JUNE 13

SENSORY GARDEN HOUR

The weather is looking promising for Friday at least, so your little one can enjoy kids’ time at the Greenpoint Library’s rooftop garden. From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., there will be a garden-themed storytime followed by free time to explore the garden and all the sights, sounds, and smells that make it a great sensory experience for kids ages 0 to 5. Hats and other forms of sun protection are recommended.

AFTER SCHOOL MOVIE

The library fun doesn’t stop there — come back in the afternoon for a kid-friendly after-school screening of Disney’s original Lilo & Stitch from 2002 (no live-action here). The PG-rated film is 84 minutes long and will be shown in Eco Lab 1.

WRONG CHOICE 2-YEAR BASH

Love live music, bowling, shopping local, and supporting a good cause? Then The Gutter is the place to be starting at 6:30 p.m. Wrong Choice Records is celebrating two years with a bash featuring all of the above and plants, trinkets, accessories, books, and more from local vendors. There will also be a donation drive for Bushwick Ayuda Mutua. Performances will include Nihil Admirari, PTT, Electron Gun, and a single debut from Fawn Ridge, plus DJ support from ROSS HAN. There will also be a guitar pedal giveaway, with your RSVP counting as entry.

RSVP for free here.

SATURDAY, JUNE 14

YES QUEENS!

Whether you have a full day to spare or just an hour or two, commit to joyful artistic resistance centered around rest, inspiration, and collective care with Bechdel Project. Starting at 9 a.m., they’ll be hosting protest sign making and postcard writing, a restorative performance workshop by licensed creative arts therapists designed to recharge your motivation, a make-your-own-pizza party (BYO toppings!), solidarity economy learning session, flow and restore yoga class, poetry workshop, and Fempire comedy show.

RSVP for free or by sliding scale donation here.

ROOFTOP POWER YOGA

If the weather continues to hold up, there’s more yoga where that came from. Berry Park will be holding a 9:30 a.m. rooftop yoga class with skyline views followed by summer spritzes (one is included in the ticket cost) and a social with fellow yogis. The one-hour class and social hour will feature music from DJ SugarSugar.

Register for $49.87 here.

POWERS ST GARDEN PLANTING DAY

If you love gardening, but lack the backyard space, lend a hand at the Powers Street garden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help them do their planting for the season. The best part? Neither of the thumbs on those hands have to be green. There will be plenty to do, but be prepared to get dirty.

THE SOULS OF BLACK STORYTELLERS SHOWCASE

Experience a rich afternoon celebrating and learning about the complexity of Black life across the diaspora through film, dialogue, and community connection during A Diasporic Showcase – The Souls of Black Storytellers presented by RootzGround & WingzFly at Stuart Cinema & Cafe starting at 11 a.m. By focusing on solidarity and uplifting marginalized voices, the event and films will explore themes like African American history, post-colonial independence in Africa, and the role of education in global liberation movements.

Get free tickets here.

CATBIRD + AIMEE FRANCE

Cake and jewelry just feel right together. From 11 a.m., baker (and viral TikTok sensation thanks to her impeccably jammy eggs) Aimee France will be selling her imaginative mini cakes at Catbird, plus the first 50 customers to buy a cake and piece of jewelry will also receive a gift bag of special goodies from other brands. The event will run while supplies last and cakes are first come, first served and there will be a gluten free and vegan option available.

SAMADHI SUMMER SERIES

Kick off your shoes and let loose during an intimate summer kickoff party at Samadhi from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The evening will include a cocktail hour, brief breathwork session, and two hours of phone-free dancing set to live music from DJ tastee.mc.

RSVP here and venmo $15 @christine-blackburn-6 for entry.

RECESS GROOVE DANCE PARTY

If your Saturday needs more dancing, you can also head over to Recess Grove for music and good company in a creative atmosphere from 7 to 10 p.m. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase and when you’re not busting a move, you’re welcome to doodle or create your next marker masterpiece.

RSVP for free here.

SUNDAY, JUNE 15

URBAN GARDENING

For some gardening tips you can apply indoors, Recess Grove has you covered. From 1 to 2 p.m., learn about seed starting and techniques for planting and germinating seeds, whether they’re store-bought or from fresh produce. You’ll gain hands-on experience and leave with your own seedlings.

Register for $19 here.

DIM SUM DRAG BRUNCH

Many would argue that no Pride Month is complete without a drag brunch. Meili, a local Sichuan restaurant that opened earlier this year, is hosting a fabulous afternoon of dim sum and drag with a show from Dim Sum Divas starting at 1:30 p.m. The show will feature live performances from Shia Ho, Angel Au, Felicia Oh, and BaeJing, and there will be traditional dim sum dishes and perfectly paired cocktails. Anyone under 21 is required to attend with a parent or legal guardian.

Get tickets for $17.85 here.