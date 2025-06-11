Last Call Osteria, which seems to be a bar and nightclub that will serve Italian cuisine, is opening at 2 Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg, an address that was previously home to Muchmore’s Gastropub and Wine Bar.

Husband and wife team Andrew and Diana Muchmore reopened Muchmore’s in 2023 with expanded food and wine menus, but sadly, closed the bar and restaurant earlier this year.

The interior of 2 Havemeyer Street when it was Muchmore’s. Photo: Olena Shkoda

Williamsburg locals spotted new signage outside 2 Havemeyer Street and took to Reddit to voice some confusion.

The Reddit thread also highlights that Last Call Osteria lists job postings on Job Today. The newcomer is hiring a range of positions, including a chef, bartenders, floor managers, and bottle girls.

One listing writes that Last Call Osteria is “seeking a passionate and skilled Italian Chef to prepare classic and modern Italian dishes, including fresh pasta, sauces, hot entrées, and specialty items.”

Another job listing writes that Last Call Osteria is searching for “energetic, personable, and professional Bottle Girls to provide VIP bottle service in a fast-paced bar and nightlife environment.” It is unclear Last Call Osteria will also act as a bar and nightclub in addition to an Italian restaurant, or possibly more of a nightclub that serves Italian cuisine.

The interior of Last Call Osteria. Photo: Liat Kaplan

There is an American-Japanese bar in Williamsburg called The Last Call (588 Grand St). Greenpointers reached out to determine whether or not this bar is related to Last Call Osteria, but has not heard back.

Greenpointers is actively seeking more information, so stay tuned.