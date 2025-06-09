An 84-year-old woman was found floating in the East River near the Greenpoint ferry landing stop on India Street.

Authorities retrieved her and took her to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in critical but stable condition, an NYPD spokesperson shared with Greenpointers.

The incident took place this Saturday night at about 10:29 pm. According to News 12, “[w]itnesses at the scene say they did not hear any screams or cries for help, but did hear a splash.”

As of 10 am this morning, the woman remains at the hospital, with a source sharing that she is in stable condition. An investigation remains ongoing.