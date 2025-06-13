Last year’s G train summer shutdown caused headaches across Greenpoint, but the work continues.

Straphangers won’t be able to take the G from Nassau Avenue to Court Square this weekend, starting tonight 10:45 pm to 5 am Monday due to structural maintenance. Shuttle service will replace this part of the route; be sure to see an MTA agent for your re entry ticket.

The weeks-long shutdown made crucial repairs to update the G’s signaling system. While the MTA has made a lot of progress on the project, they will need to continue work through 2027, on evenings and weekends.

The G train has experienced intermittent service on several recent weekends.

We appreciate the work to bring the G train into the 21st century, however, Greenpointers has pressed the MTA for some additional insight on whether the work could have been communicated better (the agency has always emphasized that weekend work is part of the signal modernization project, but left details vague). We were directed to the 12:03 minute mark of this video.

