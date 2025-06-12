The NYPD arrested 18-year-old Edilve Chavez for the murder of Joharis Rivas at a Williamsburg auto shop.

Authorities arrested Chavez on June 10 within the confines of the 90th precinct. Chavez, a Williamsburg resident, fatally shot 21-year-old Rivas on March 11, while Rivas waited on car repairs. At the time, witnesses shared that the suspect had pulled up on a moped and was wearing all-black with a black mask.

“Chavez told cops when he was busted Tuesday afternoon that he meant to shoot Rivas in the arm and not in the head, according to prosecutors,” NY Daily News reports.

The shooting occurred at 10 Meserole Street, just a block away from 90th precinct headquarters. They arrived on the scene shortly after and took him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.

Chavez is being held without bail and was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Rivas leaves behind three daughters.