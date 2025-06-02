Thief (595 Union Ave.), a four-year-old neighborhood bar in Williamsburg, has opened a daytime concept called No Sleep Cafe.

No Sleep Cafe serves coffee and pastries from popular Greenpoint coffee shop and bakery Paloma (163 Nassau Ave.) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A muffin from Paloma at No Sleep Cafe. Photo: No Sleep Cafe

In addition to Paloma, Thief and No Sleep Cafe have partnered with Claudia’s (39 Bushwick Ave.), a Guatemalan restaurant in Williamsburg.

Starting next week, a new concept called Snack Thief by Claudia’s will introduce a few food items at night. The menu includes elevated bar bites like sliders with homemade bacon tomato jam, beef skewers with chimichurri, mango-marinated shrimp skewers, carnitas and plantain quesadillas, and corn esquites.

Soon, Snack Thief by Claudia’s will offer breakfast and weekend brunch at No Sleep Cafe with things like breakfast bowls and quesadillas.

Quesadillas from Snack Thief by Claudia’s. Photo: Claudia’s

“It is kind of a cool story as we put a lot of thought into how to create a real cafe in the mornings without compromising our bar business at night,” Thief’s John McNulty told Greenpointers. “The setup is pretty unique.”

McNulty explained that he and his team worked with Jon Boo Design to create a custom-built coffee cart with plumbing and mobility, allowing the team “to build and break down the café each day.”

Sliders from Snack Thief by Claudia’s. Photo: Claudia’s

“It fits seamlessly into the space and transforms the room into a bright, inviting spot to hang out or get some work done,” McNulty said.

“By day, it naturally becomes a comfortable, communal space… then at night, we transform right back into the same edgy, fun bar vibe that Thief has been known for over the past four years.”