Claudia’s (39 Bushwick Ave.), a Guatemalan restaurant in Williamsburg, has one of the neighborhood’s best happy hour deals. Tuesday through Saturday, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., locals can grab a martini for $6.

The most popular martini on the happy hour menu is Claudia’s Pickle Front. Claudia’s uses homemade pickle brine and pickles, but it can be made easily at home with store-bought pickles if necessary.

Learn how to make Claudia’s Pickle Front Martini below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Claudia’s Pickle Front Martini

Ingredients

2.5 ounces of Hendrick’s Gin

1.5 ounces of housemade pickle brine*

Directions

Stir in a mixing glass with ice. Strain into a Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with a homemade pickle.

*Ingredients for Homemade Pickle Brine

Cucumbers

2 cups of water

2 cups of apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup of sugar

1/4 cup of salt

Pickling spice blend, optional (Claudia’s uses a special secret blend of spices.)

*Directions for Homemade Pickle Brine

Stir together all ingredients (except for cucumbers) in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high, stirring until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and cool for 10 minutes. Pour over cucumbers in a jar. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and chill 2 days. (Store, covered, in refrigerator up to 2 months.)