After a soft opening period, Paloma the Bakery is now officially open at 163 Nassau Avenue!

The expansion joins two other successful North Brooklyn locations, one on Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint, and the other in Williamsburg. Founder Reuben Villagomez started Espresso Paloma, named after his newborn daughter, out of a tiny storefront in 2020, with the goal of highlighting individual coffee producers from around the world.

The interior of Paloma the Bakery. Image: Greenpointers.

Chef Alexander Zecena and head roaster Scott Price round out the bakery team.

While there’s a storefront with limited seating, the bakery operation takes up the bulk of the 2,000-square-foot space. The space housed a bakery for decades, but the team says it still took a lot of work to get the space back up and running.

Pastries on display during Paloma the Bakery’s soft opening phase. Image: Greenpointers.

Villagomez says the emphasis will be on savory pastry over sweet, though those with a sweet tooth can still find much to enjoy here. Current pastries on the rotation include a pistachio-chocolate pain suisse, a chocolate croissant, and a cheddar bacon scone topped with Mike’s Hot Honey. Paloma also sells their own proprietary coffee blends.

Paloma the Bakery’s current hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. or until they sell out, with the goal of expanding to service seven days a week.