Good afternoon, Greenpointers

Well, we can unequivocally say that summer has ARRIVED.

Unfortunately, one of my personal favorite summer activities (getting an iced rose latte from Upright Coffee) will be cut short this year, as the coffee shop announced they would soon close (Who’s got the hook up on where to get rose syrup? Email me at [email protected]!)

There were certainly some positives on the coffee front, however. Williamsburg bar Thief has teamed up with local roaster Paloma for daytime food and drink service, with Claudia’s taking the reins at night. And the all-day cafe Pally just opened on Kent Avenue.

In more all-day dining-related news, Little Fino shared their recipe for Sicilian flapjacks.

Social media star Meals by Cug awaits the final permits for his new Italian sandwich shop, Casa Cugine, which has the blessing of the other nearby Italian sandwich shops.

Get tickets for a new indie dance party launching at Baby’s All Right. If you’re ready to get your dance party on sooner than that, we got the lowdown on the new nightclub Signal (word to the wise—stay off your phone!) Take a peek at our weekend roundup for more dancing ideas (among other activities).

The EPA rescinded a $3 million grant from local nonprofit El Puente, in a disturbing ongoing trend (two other local nonprofits had federal funding pulled last month).

The asphalt lot at McCarren Park gets a much needed upgrade with a $14 million renovation on the horizon.

In and around North Brooklyn

An MTA Mobile Wash Unit Truck crashed into an apartment building on Franklin Street.

Our neighbors in Blissville and Sunnyside also report issues with air quality due to the Green Asphalt plant.

A fallen tree in Greenpoint caused property damage and a power outage.

And then another diva down!