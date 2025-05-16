Good afternoon, Greenpointers

Summer’s approach means more time in our local parks and green spaces. Reflect on the fight to get them built with this write up of a recent waterfront walking tour. And the battle for local environmental justice wages on, as recent community meetings made clear.

The longstanding Polish cafe Polka Dot looks like it has shut its doors after crowdsourcing to stay afloat earlier this year.

Hand roll bar Temakase eyes a summer opening. Modern Love joins other local vegan spots forced to close this past year. The team behind Nura and Kellogg’s Diner transformed JR & Son, previously a social club, now a restaurant.

If all this food news is making you hungry, channel that into support for the arts with a new exhibit titled “A Movable Feast,” opening this weekend at Halsey McKay Gallery. For more weekend ideas, consult our roundup here.

CBGB Festival pays homage to the famed music venue with iconic acts like Iggy Pop and the Sex Pistols taking the stage in Greenpoint this fall. Another September opening to keep your eyes on? The Program, a basketball training facility for young players.

If you’ve got a kiddo, now is the time to start making plans for summer camps and activities—we have some suggestions. Domino Square will soon launch a new performing arts festival. Grand Street boutique Maimoun highlights emerging designers.

In and around North Brooklyn

Brooklyn Mirage postponed its opening date, again. Who could have foreseen this?

Sacred Sites Open House 2025 allows an inside look at a local mosque.