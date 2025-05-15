If you’re a local basketball player, it’ll soon be time to get with the program.

Or rather, The Program, the name of a new state-of-the-art training facility opening on Java Street in September. The Program entails 12,500 square feet of courts, weight and turf training, a recovery room, among other features, all designed to support youth players.

The Program comes with an impressive pedigree. Carmelo Anthony, Sue Bird, and Roc Nation serve as strategic partners (Griffin Taylor and Jared Effron, CEO and president respectively, co-founded the project).

“We want to restore New York City’s reputation as ‘the Mecca’ for basketball at the youth and grassroots levels, as it was in decades past,” The Program’s site reads. Fall/winter founding memberships are already live, with tiers based on school grade-level. Members can access court time, coaching, specialized skills training such as Point Guard Academy, and other perks based on age level.

Adult players can also apply for a program specifically designed for those 18+. Financial aid is available

And if this news comes with a sense of deja vu, remember that the New York Liberty recently announced plans to build their own training facility in the northern tip of Greenpoint.

The Program will open at 255 Java Street on September 2.