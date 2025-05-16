A new show at Halsey McKay Gallery (60 Greenpoint Ave., open by appt only) will bring together nine different artists across different media.

“A Movable Feast,” curated by Austin Eddy, will open to the public on May 18, with an opening reception from 12 to 4 pm.

“For me, I think this show was an opportunity to metaphorically and physically bring people together in a number of ways. Not just for the opening, or the conversations around the work or show. But it provides a platform to speak through time. There is a work from 1900 in conversation with a work that came out of a kiln today,” Eddy told Greenpointers.

An image from Grossy’s Marinara recipe, via danpelosi.com

“Thematically, food is a great starting point. It is a kind of communal experience. Something we can all appreciate or understand. The world feels so fractured and a little turbulent at the moment, so it feels important to remember each other. The show and the works are a nice way to invite strangers in to have a seat and take a breath. Kind of like an invitation to dinner,” Eddy continued.

The show centers around two texts, one of which we’re featuring here (the other is a piece from Hunter Braithwaite)

“A tavola non s’invecchia!” I can still hear my uncle Tony yelling at me across the dinner table during long family dinners. This phrase translates to “no one gets old at the table,” meaning that when we eat together, time literally stops—so don’t rush. Slow down. Enjoy yourself. When Uncle Tony shouted this, he was usually trying to get me to focus on what was in front of me: our family and the meal we were eating. It was a little lofty for me to understand when I was a kid, but as I’ve gotten older (turns out we do get old away from the table), I live in Uncle Tony’s words, sharing food with people I love and finding that magic space where time stands still.” Dan Pelosi, from his cookbook, Let’s Eat: 101 Recipes to Fill Your Heart and Home

Taking part in the show are artists Jean-Marie Appriou, Lucas Blalock, Ginny Casey, Will Cotton, Ann Craven, Daniel Gordon, Shara Hughes, Charles Jones, and Gregory Kalliche.

Halsey McKay is an East Hampton-based gallery that opened a Greenpoint outpost in 2023.