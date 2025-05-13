It’s that time of year! Summer camp registrations are open, and now, you need to find a fun and safe spot for your child to spend the summer.

North Brooklyn has several summer camp options for all sorts of interests like science, swimming, and sports. Check out our guide to summer camps in North Brooklyn.

Editor’s note — This list is not meant to be an exhaustive round-up of options. If you run a summer camp and don’t see your program listed, you’re always welcome to tag @Greenpointers on Instagram, and we’ll try our best to share

The Tiny Scientist

Students at The Tiny Scientist digging for dinosaur fossils. Photo: The Tiny Scientist

The Tiny Scientist (252 Driggs Ave.) is a science-focused space for kids ages 5 – 10 that offers after-school classes, summer camp, events, and birthday parties. The owner, Julie G., founded The Tiny Scientist ten years ago and now runs four locations in Brooklyn.

The Tiny Scientist’s Greenpoint summer camp is designed for ages 5 – 9 and costs $715 per week. The camp runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Early drop off at 8:30 a.m. and extended care until 5:30 p.m. is also available.

Each week of the summer camp focuses on a different theme. The Tiny Scientist told Greenpointers that some popular themes include Dinosaur Uproar, Super Sleuths, Planetarium Imaginarium, Spa Zone, Nature Rangers, and Mad Science Lab.

Get more info here.

Space Club

Image courtesy of spaceclubnyc.com

Space Club (220 Newel St.) is an artistic indoor playground that opened last year in Greenpoint and recently completed a massive expansion that doubled the square footage for families to enjoy.

This summer, Space Club is offering camp for nine weeks from June 30 through August 29. The camp is designed for children entering kindergarten through 6th grade. There will be one counselor for every 10 kids. The cost is $699 per week for the general public and $349 per week for members.

The camp day offers a robust daily schedule with open play, art, yoga, puzzles, crafts, reading and a rest period. Camp starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 5:30 p.m. with the option to drop off later or pick up sooner if the day is too long for your camper. Snacks will be provided twice per day in the morning and afternoon. They will include smoothies and bites from Space Club’s cafe. Lunch will need to be brought from home.

Get more info here.

School of Rock

Young musicians in a band at School of Rock. Photo; School of Rock

Williamsburg’s School of Rock (294 Graham Ave.) is hosting summer camp for different age groups and skill levels from July 7 through August 29.

The camp runs Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., and costs $800 per week, with the exception of one week, July 21 – 25, that offers morning and afternoon sessions, each costing $450 per week.

Each day will consist of rehearsals, practice time, and music-based games and activities. On Friday, campers will play and perform the songs they’ve been working on throughout the week. Themes include Best of the 90’s, Pop Legends, Beatles, and more.

The week of July 21 is the only week designed for younger musicians, ages 5 – 7. The week of July 7 and the week of August 11 are designed for ages 7 – 12. The remainder of the weeks are designed for ages 8 – 18.

Williamsburg Soccer Club

WSC players at Bushwick Inlet Park in Williamsburg. Photo: Williamsburg Soccer Club

Williamsburg Soccer Club is offering nine weeks of indoor soccer camp from July 7 – August 29th at The Post (100 Dobbin St.).

The soccer camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and is designed for ages 5 – 10. It costs $125 per day or $525 per week. There is a 10% discount if you book three or more weeks, plus a sibling discount.

Williamsburg’s Soccer Club’s indoor base is located at The Post, and the camp will offer daily outdoor sessions. The program is geared toward beginner and intermediate soccer abilities. During the camp day, coaches lead a series of organized mini games to help develop soccer skills and teach kids how to play as a team. There will also be time dedicated to scrimmage.

The camp is run by a group of experienced and qualified coaches who are all background-checked. The coaches follow an age-appropriate program allowing each child to progress at their own rate.

Get more information here.

Kids in the Game

Happy campers at Kids in the Game summer camp. Image via Kids in the Game website.

Kids in the Game also hosts summer camp at The Post (100 Dobbin St.). Their camp runs June 30 through August 22. Activities include a variety of sports, outdoor games like capture the flag, crafts, and yoga.

The camp is designed for kids ages 3.5 – 12 and divided into six age groups starting with kids entering pre-K in the fall, then kids entering kindergarten, entering first grade, entering second grade, and then kids entering 3rd-5th grades and those entering 6th-7th grades.

Camp hours for those in kindergarten through 7th grades is 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., while those in Pre-K get picked up at 2:30 p.m. Early drop off is 8:15 a.m. – 9 a.m. and is included in the cost of camp. Aftercare is available until 5:30 p.m. for an additional cost.

Prices range from $680 – $770 per week, depending on the amount of weeks you choose. Campers must sign up for a minimum of two weeks. If signing up for only two weeks, the price is $770 per week. There is also a 10% sibling discount.

New York Society of Play

The entrance of NY Society of Play and Frontier Games’ headquarters in Greenpoint. Photo: Ali Ngom

New York Society of Play (724 Manhattan Ave.) was launched in 2019 and now has its headquarters on Manhattan Avenue. This location has a store called Frontier Games and space behind it for all Society of Play events.

Society of Play is hosting summer camp from June 30 through August 29. The kids summer program is 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., with the option to add extended care until 6 p.m. Each week costs $700, except for the first week which is $560 because of the July 4th holiday.

Society of Play utilizes an indoor/outdoor hybrid model. Students will spend a period indoors in the game room playing board games other activities and a period outside playing games like Fantasy Frontier. This one-of-a-kind program takes the best parts of sword fighting, improv theater, orienteering, and collecting to create a collaborative multiplayer summer experience.

Ms. J’s Gymnastics

Campers at Ms. J’s in Greenpoint. Photo: Ms. J’s Gymnastics

Ms. J’s Gymnastics in Greenpoint (71 India St.) and in Williamsburg (43 South 1st. St.) are both offering summer camps that run July 7 through August 29.

Both camps offer a mixture of gymnastics and other activities like crafts and free play. The Williamsburg camp is for children ages 4 – 12, while the Greenpoint camp is for ages 4 – 8. Both camps run Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday until noon.

There is an early bird special until May 31 which costs $730 per week for full week enrollments. After that, each week costs $780. There is a 10% sibling discount.