Summer in Greenpoint and Williamsburg means spending a lot of time in our waterfront parks (which we fought tooth-and-nail to get), and some upcoming events are sure to sweeten the experience.

Domino Park will host Sugar, Sugar!, a new free performing arts series taking place from June 4-28 in the park’s Domino Square area. The public plaza opened last year, hosting an ice skating rink this winter. Sans ice, the summer programming sees collaborations with artists and artistic organizations from across the city, including National Sawdust.

“The series will showcase experimental performances spanning theater, dance, music, and puppetry,” the series’ listing reads.

To keep things especially local, each night the festival will screen a recording of Noemie Lafrance’s Agora, a dance performance staged in the then-abandoned McCarren Park Pool in 2005.

