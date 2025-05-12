If my inbox is to be believed, May is panning out to be a month of important environmental meetings and events. Could just be an occupational hazard of being the editor of Greenpoint’s foremost neighborhood news site, but if you too are having trouble keeping it all straight, here’s the low-down:

Construction on Eckford Street in 2023.

Monday, May 12: North Greenpoint Construction Taskforce

Join elected officials and developers as they provide updates on local construction projects in the area. It’s a rare moment of face time with the people making decisions about what gets built in the neighborhood (or not, if you’re a certain developer who didn’t show up after we wrote a critical article).

The event will take place at 6 pm at the Polish & Slavic Center (176 Java St.)

RSVP here.

Tuesday, May 13: Brooklyn CB1 Combined Board Meeting and Public Hearing

Researchers from NYU Langone will be on-hand to provide updates from their Community Survey, which they conducted with the help of North Brooklyn Neighbors.

“During this time, we will share the findings from the survey that 196 community members completed as well as findings from our phthalate soil sampling,” NNB wrote on Instagram.

The meeting will take place at the Swinging Sixties Senior Center (211 Ainslie St.) at 6 pm.

Saturday, May 18: McCarren Park Tree Bed Clean Up

Sometimes you have to take a break from staring at the Zoom screen or sitting in an uncomfortable fold-out chair. Stretch your legs and get to action with a tree stewardship event in McCarren Park, from 10 am to 12 pm.

Tuesday, May 20: Remediation Efforts at 29 Clay Street

29 Clay Street is set to be developed, but first, it requires a more in-depth environmental clean up. Join elected officials to hear directly from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation about remediation efforts.

RSVP to the 6 pm Zoom meeting.