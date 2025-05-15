Good news: it’s looking like it should dry up halfway through the weekend. Even better news: There are a bunch of things to do locally, indoors and out.

FRIDAY, MAY 16

ASL STORYTIME

Greenpoint Library‘s Voices Off ASL Storytime is back at 10:30 a.m. The program for kids aged 0 to 5 features an interactive session of stories, movement, rhymes, and music designed for early learners and their families (both bilingual and curious about ASL) and led by Erin, a deaf performer.

The program is free with registration here; limited walk-in spots will be available on the morning of.

TEEN GRAB & GO

Since May is Mental Health Awareness Month, the library will also be giving out themed grab-and-go bags for teenagers from 3 to 6 p.m. Kids ages 13 and up can stop by for a bag containing bubbles, a fidget toy, and a mental health zine for free.

KIDS DROP-OFF MOVIE NIGHT

If you’re looking for a kid-free Friday night (or at least a few hours of the evening), PLAY Greenpoint has you covered from 6 to 8 p.m. Children 4-8 years old can enjoy a showing of Inside Out 2 (very apropos of Mental Health Awareness Month), which follows the continued adventures of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust as they navigate the arrival of newcomer, Anxiety. Dinner and open (supervised) play will also be provided.

Pre-registration is $42 here.

SATURDAY, MAY 17

McGOLRICK ART CLUB, NATURE WALK, AND CLEANUP

It’s a busy Saturday morning at McGolrick Park! Starting at 9:30 a.m., head over to the park for the McGolrick plein air-style art club and follow it up with a nature walk (led by a tree expert and featuring a free take-home tree!) to admire local greenery and/or cleanup to keep said greenery admirable.

CLIMATE JUSTICE STORYTIME

Introduce your kiddos to climate justice early during Storytime & Action with Climate Families NYC at the Greenpoint Library from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The grassroots, mostly volunteer, NYC-based group will read books around the theme of climate justice, including an original book, sing songs, and then take action together for climate justice in New York.

This program is part of the library’s 2025 Early Childhood Symposium on Climate Justice in Early Childhood.

WR ARTS: AT THE MOVIES

Introduce your kids to great soundtracks as performing arts enrichment program for elementary-aged students WR Arts hosts an afternoon dedicated to “dancing off the big screen.” Starting at 12 p.m. at John Ericsson Middle School 126, a guided dance class will be taught to music from blockbuster movie hits.

Get $23.18 tickets here.

PUBLIC LIBRARY PEOPLE’S ASSEMBLY

If you feel passionate about supporting public libraries, mingle and ideate with a group of like-minded library lovers from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Greenpoint Reformed Church. The NYC Public Library Action Network (NYC PLAN) will center around a discussion about library funding and sharing a visions for our local libraries among library patrons, workers, and more. Snacks will be provided, and it will start with a teach-in about where funding comes from, followed by a short panel and small group discussion.

RSVP for free here.

EUROVISION WATCH PARTY

It’s Eurovision time again, and it’s always better watched with friends (new and old!). Brooklyn Art Haus is hosting a 2 p.m. live screening of the international music competition designed for cheering on your favorites, grabbing some snacks, judging every over-the-top costume, and placing your votes for potential winners. Whether you’re a diehard fan or just looking for fun, it’s open to all.

Get $12.51 tickets here.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

LOVE AT FIRST BITE FOOD FESTIVAL

Enjoy a bunch of good eats all in one place during a food festival curated by The Bachelor franchise’s Matt James at BK Backyard starting at 12 p.m. The fest will include bites from vendors like Caffe Panna, Peter Pan, Nowon, Lucia Pizza, and many more. There will also be live entertainment and giveaways like free cookies from Culture Espresso.

Get tickets starting at $23.13 here.

SUNDAY, MAY 18

MUSHROOM GROWING WORKSHOP

If foraging isn’t your thing, you can always learn to grow your own ‘shrooms. The McCarren Demo Garden is hosting a workshop to do just that. At 12:15 p.m., enjoy hands-on instruction on growing oyster mushrooms from cultivator Louis Vassar Semanchik. The workshop will also cover incorporating mushroom cultivation into your garden while assembling grow buckets with pasteurized straw and inoculating them with oyster mushroom spawn.

COMMUNAL BRAIDING WORKSHOP

Multidisciplinary fashion and art studio Sudestada is holding a communal braiding workshop hosted by Venezuelan textile artist Cassandra Mayela Allen from 3 to 5 p.m. at 67 West St. This is a family-friendly activity designed around a fun, intimate, and thoughtful practice inviting collective meditation while braiding personal items as offerings for the future. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Sign up for free here.