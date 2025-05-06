Williamsburg’s Think Coffee (10 Devoe St.) is home to the Devoe Street Bake Shop, where all of Think Coffee’s baked goods are prepared fresh daily.

Angela Carlucci, Think Coffee’s Head Baker, has shared her recipe for Honey-Orange Sticky Cinnamon Rolls, which she calls “perfect for a springtime brunch or an afternoon treat.”

Learn how to make Think Coffee’s Honey-Orange Sticky Cinnamon Rolls below and find the last Community Cookbook recipe here.

Think Coffee’s Honey-Orange Sticky Cinnamon Rolls

Yields six generously-sized cinnamon rolls

Ingredients

For the dough:

2 cups of all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 tablespoon of baking powder

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of orange zest

2.5 ounces (5 tablespoons) of unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

3/4 cups of milk

1 tablespoon of honey

For the filling:

2 ounces (half of a stick) of unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

3 tablespoons of honey

½ cup of light brown sugar

2 teaspoons of cinnamon

1½ teaspoons of all-purpose flour

For the honey-orange glaze:

2 ounces (half of a stick) of unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons of honey

Juice from 1 whole orange

2 cups of confectioners sugar

1 pinch of cinnamon

Directions

To start, preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Butter or oil a baking dish (a small rectangle dish or a 9” pie pan will do well). Make the dough: Work the butter into the dough’s dry ingredients with your fingertips until the butter is almost non-existent and the mixture resembles coarse sand. (Carlucci says, “as you smooth the lumps of butter with your fingers, take a few slow deep breaths, straighten your back, lower your shoulders, and try your best to relax. Baking should be fun and easy- remember, this is your time to do something for yourself!”) When complete, add the milk and honey. Knead on a lightly-floured surface until a dough forms, trying not to overwork the dough. Lightly flour your surface again, and roll your dough out to about 12” x 10”, or until it is about ¼” thick. Make the filling: Mix the filling ingredients together until smooth. (Carlucci says, “I like to take a pause and smell the warm cinnamon spice with the butter and honey — it’s delightful!”) Spread the filling evenly over the surface of your dough. Slowly roll the dough up into a log. Cut into 6 pieces. Arrange cinnamon rolls in your baking dish. Bake for about 30 minutes, until the cinnamon rolls are golden brown and slightly firm to the touch. Make the glaze: Mix the glaze ingredients together until a syrup-y consistency forms. While the cinnamon rolls are still warm, mix up some honey-orange glaze and pour as much as you’d like over the top. Save some glaze to decoratively drizzle over the plates.