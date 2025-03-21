Williamsburg’s Think Coffee (10 Devoe St.) is hosting its first-ever cupping event on Saturday, March 29, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. The event will offer a rare opportunity to explore award-winning coffees, engage with Think Coffee’s founder, Jason Scherr, and gain insights into the world of specialty coffee.

Attendees will participate in a cupping, the industry’s standard method of evaluating coffee quality which is comprised of tasting, comparing, and appreciating the distinct flavors, aromas, and textures of each coffee in a structured format led by Think’s Director of Coffee, Brady Ambro.

Ambro will showcase five of Think’s Colombian coffees including two standout Cup of Excellence winners.

Think Coffee’s cupping event will also mark the exclusive launch of El Páramo, the brand’s newest coffee. Attendees will be the first to taste this new release before it officially hits Think Coffee locations on April 1. Additionally, a new, handcrafted espresso marbled cake with espresso-infused cream cheese frosting, invented by Think Coffee’s head baker Angela Carlucci, will be served to complement the cupping experience.

Learn more about the cupping event and purchase the $40 tickets here.

Leading up to the launch of their newest coffee, Think Coffee has shared a recipe for El Páramo Flash-Chilled Orange Cream Iced Coffee. Learn how to make this unique iced coffee below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Think Coffee’s El Páramo Flash-Chilled Orange Cream Iced Coffee. Photo: Think Coffee

Think Coffee’s El Páramo Flash Chilled Orange Cream Iced Coffee

Materials Need for Recipe:

Fresh box of El Páramo from Think Coffee, plus a grinder if buying whole bean

Kettle

V60 coffee brew cone and filter

Carafe to brew into

Scale (highly recommended, but not mandatory)

Ingredients

8 ounces of El Páramo flash-brewed iced coffee* (recipe below)

1 ounce of Transcendence Algerian Baklava syrup

Oat milk, to taste

Orange slice, for garnish

Cinnamon stick, for garnish

Directions

To make the Orange Cream Iced Coffee, combine the 1 ounce of Transcendence Algerian Baklava syrup and the 8 ounces of El Páramo Iced Coffee in desired glass. Add Ice. Add desired amount of milk. (Oat is recommended, but any milk will be great.) Add an orange slice to the rim and a cinnamon stick for garnish.

*Ingredients for El Páramo Flash-Brewed Iced Coffee

34 grams of El Páramo (about 1.2 ounces)

136 grams of ice (about 4.8 ounces)

408 grams of water (about 14.4 ounces)

*Directions for El Páramo Flash-Brewed Iced Coffee

To flash-brew the iced coffee, begin by setting up your pourover with 34 grams of El Páramo in your brew cone and 136 grams of ice in your carafe. (You will be brewing a hot coffee over ice to “flash chill” it and make an iced coffee.) Next, you will begin your brew with a bloom of 60 grams of water. After 40 seconds, pour 174 grams of water. After 1 minute and 30 seconds, pour another 174 grams of water. Once your coffee finishes dripping, give the carafe a nice swirl to incorporate all of the ice.