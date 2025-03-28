Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Two recent stories about pedestrians saddened the community and started conversations about street safety. An e-bike delivery worker hit and killed a man on Franklin Street, and a van injured a woman crossing Nassau Avenue (she is expected to recover).

An unknown man followed a woman into her apartment and groped her.

A local group of high school activists were nominated for a city-wide award. Voting is open to the public.

The green in Greenpoint is now apparently a shade of seafoam—the New York Liberty announced that they would open a state-of-the-art practice facility in our own neighborhood. What a way to close out Women’s History Month!

Melissa Johnson has been serving sweet treats in Williamsburg for over a decade. We spoke to her to learn more about her bakery, Yummy Tummy’s Kitchen. Williamsburg’s Rinsed Out Laundromat will host a party this weekend to celebrate its opening. For more weekend activities, check out our list here (Saturday will be unseasonably warm, so take advantage!)

Paulie and Mary Ann Giannone, of Paulie Gee’s fame, just released a cookbook called Pizza from the Heart. This week, they shared the perfect recipe (The Greenpointer pizza, obvi) for our Community Cookbook series.

Unfortunately, it was not all good news on the small business front. We learned today that Greenpoint’s beloved Pencil Factory bar would close after almost 25 years in business.

In and around North Brooklyn

Prepare to see a spike in local cranberry juice sales, as dozens of Bathhouse customers claim that they got a UTI from the spa’s Williamsburg location.

The Lidl grocery chain is coming to Grand Street.